Going places: new renovations coming to JSU campus

Posted on December 1, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Katelyn Schneider Arts and Entertainment Editor   Jacksonville State University is where students are going but not staying over the weekends. This sleepy college has plans to make its campus more exciting. The plan to increase the desire to

Read more ›

Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Features, Uncategorized, What's Happening

JSU improves cybersecurity in light of February breach

Posted on December 1, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

  By Marie McBurnett Special to The Chanticleer Jacksonville State University is instituting changes in the way it handles data on its server due to a security breach in February – but it could have been worse. Vinson Houston, JSU’s

Read more ›

Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Features, Uncategorized, What's Happening

Despite efforts, volleyball falls to SIUE, 3-1

Posted on October 27, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Daniel Mayes Staff Writer The Jacksonville State University volleyball team fell to the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 3-1 in a home Ohio Valley Conference match on Saturday afternoon. The defeat at the hands of SIUE followed a 3-2 loss to

Read more ›

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Sports, Uncategorized

Homecoming 2016: Harvest Fest kicks off ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’

Posted on October 27, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Dustin Fox Staff Writer Homecoming is one of the most exciting weeks on a college campus. This year’s homecoming game will pit JSU against Eastern Illinois University in “The Greatest Show on Turf.” But the week leading up to

Read more ›

Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Uncategorized, What's Happening

Defense scores big for Gamecocks

Posted on October 27, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Rebekah Hawkins Staff Writer The Gamecocks grabbed their fifth straight victory on the back of their defense Saturday against Eastern Kentucky 24-7. The Gamecocks’ defense shined with five interceptions, three of which returned touchdowns. They amassed 351 yards of

Read more ›

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Sports

Annual Miss Manly Mason makes money

Posted on October 27, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Hannah Ashford Staff Writer                                                On Friday, Oct. 21, the annual womanless beauty pageant, Miss Manly Mason,

Read more ›

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Arts & Entertainment, Uncategorized, What's Happening

Pumpkin carving a smash

Posted on October 27, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Alissa Camplin Staff Writer The second annual Bring Your Own Pumpkin, or BYOP, contest was presented by the American Institute of Graphic Arts, or AIGA student group, on Monday night. Contestants were asked to bring a pumpkin and their

Read more ›

Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Arts & Entertainment, Uncategorized, What's Happening
Print Edition

Check out the latest edition of The Chanticleer online

The Chanticleer is Jacksonville State University's student-run newspaper.

Viewpoints expressed in editorials are in no way a reflection upon the opinions of The Chanticleer, the JSU Department of Communication, or Jacksonville State University.

Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Follow The Chanticleer on Twitter!
Meet Our Staff!
Marie McBurnett Editor-in-Chief Adam Higgins Associate Editor Christina MacDonald Arts & Entertainment Editor Marvel Robinson Sports Editor Mike Stedham Staff Advisor

Adam Higgins, Associate Editor; Marie McBurnett, Editor-in-Chief; Christina MacDonald,Arts & Entertainment; Marvel Robinson, Sports Editor