By Katelyn Schneider Arts and Entertainment Editor Jacksonville State University is where students are going but not staying over the weekends. This sleepy college has plans to make its campus more exciting. The plan to increase the desire to…
By Marie McBurnett Special to The Chanticleer Jacksonville State University is instituting changes in the way it handles data on its server due to a security breach in February – but it could have been worse. Vinson Houston, JSU’s…
By Daniel Mayes Staff Writer The Jacksonville State University volleyball team fell to the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 3-1 in a home Ohio Valley Conference match on Saturday afternoon. The defeat at the hands of SIUE followed a 3-2 loss to…
By Dustin Fox Staff Writer Homecoming is one of the most exciting weeks on a college campus. This year’s homecoming game will pit JSU against Eastern Illinois University in “The Greatest Show on Turf.” But the week leading up to…
By Rebekah Hawkins Staff Writer The Gamecocks grabbed their fifth straight victory on the back of their defense Saturday against Eastern Kentucky 24-7. The Gamecocks’ defense shined with five interceptions, three of which returned touchdowns. They amassed 351 yards of…
By Hannah Ashford Staff Writer On Friday, Oct. 21, the annual womanless beauty pageant, Miss Manly Mason,…
By Alissa Camplin Staff Writer The second annual Bring Your Own Pumpkin, or BYOP, contest was presented by the American Institute of Graphic Arts, or AIGA student group, on Monday night. Contestants were asked to bring a pumpkin and their…