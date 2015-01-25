JSU student Andrew Green and Dr. David Thornton (Department Head and Associate Professor of Computer Science) have been developing an emergency training app entirely from scratch.

“The app is going to be used for training the students at the Center for Domestic Preparedness in Anniston,” Green explained.

“It will allow one person to oversee all of the trainees on one screen. I created the map of the training facility that the operator will see. The idea is to be able to monitor the trainees and make improvements on how they function,” Green said.

“For example, a group of firefighters would be one squad, and in that squad 4 members. The operator could relay information on the building to the squad, so they would be better suited to stop the fire. The operator might tell 2 of them to go to rear of the building because the fire spread there. Or he might say that the building holds flammable or hazardous materials.”

As of now, Green and Dr. Thornton have been referring to their app in progress as the “Squad Tracker,” but have not made the moniker official yet.

“We are going to continue to improve it this semester,” Green said.

Advertisements