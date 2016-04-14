Delta Zeta raises awareness for hearing loss with talent show

Delta Zeta hosted a talent show April 6 as a part of their “Learn2Listen” week, which spread awareness on campus about hearing loss and the its causes.

The admission fee for the show was $5 and the proceeds were donated to the Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organization that provides hearing aids worldwide to people that cannot afford them.

At the beginning of the show, one of the members of Delta Zeta reminded both audience members and contestants about the privilege of hearing, reinforcing the purpose of the show. Contestants of the show sang, danced and displayed other talents.

One female contestant performed a song using sign language and receive praise from the judges. Other high-ranking contestants included one who danced to Lecrae’s “Welcome to America,” and a couple that performed a salsa dance.

The judges gave multiple contestants an honorable mention, such as a group of girls who hula hooped while juggling tennis balls, and a pair of musicians who played “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by Solomon Linda and the Evening Birds.

Members of the audience sang and danced along to music contestants performed on stage. As the judges decided which contestants would receive each award, members of Delta Zeta entertained the audience by dancing on stage.

Members of other sororities, such as Alpha Omicron Pi and Zeta Tau Alpha, attended the talent show, both on- and off-stage.

“I wanted to do something that we could have fun with,” said Amber Polston, Delta Zeta’s philanthropy chair. “This is our first year doing something like this, so we thought it’d be interesting.”

Delta Zeta handed out flyers that advertised the show and spread awareness about the causes of hearing loss.

“Noise-induced hearing loss is the number one reason for hearing loss in the United States right now, victims usually being teenagers and older adults. This is why we’re raising awareness to our college students about not listening to music with earphones that are way too loud, and to wear earplugs to places where there will be loud noises, like concerts or when they’re shooting guns,” Polston said.

She said she believes that Delta Zeta will host more talent shows in the future.

“We’ll probably do this again next year, and if we do, we’ll make it bigger and better than this year,” Polston said.

Eric Taunton

Staff Reporter