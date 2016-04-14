Home Arts & Entertainment Despite weather, Cockystock offers music, arts and craft activities

Despite weather, Cockystock offers music, arts and craft activities

Posted on April 14, 2016

The JSU SGA held its annual Cockystock April 6 on the front lawn of the TMB. The event consisted of numerous activities — indoor and outdoor — for the student body and included free pizza and sodas as well.

The night began with a performance from the JSU Jazz Ensemble. Blackberry Breeze, a band from Dadeville, Ala., played the next segment of the night. Primarily a cover band, Blackberry Breeze played numerous songs including: “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Mr. Jones,” “Mr. Brightside,” and “All the Small Things.”

Due to the threat of bad weather, student activities were moved indoors. Inside the TMB, activity stations were set up for students to participate in art-based activities.

Canvas painting allowed students to paint on a blank canvas. Students painted wall art such as sorority symbols, Bible verses and sports teams.

The Asian name artist hand-drew pictures of students’ names, creating personally sketched, colored, individualized pictures for anyone interested.

A digital caricature artist used a computer and a front-facing screen to allow the student to see what he was drawing.

At another station, students created their own dream catchers. They chose from an array of colors for the round base. Students sat working at a table filled with beads, strings, feathers and other items for decoration.

“My favorite part was the canvas painting.” said Paige White, a sophomore and member of the Southerners. “I wanted to do some of the other things too, but they were already taking their last few people by the time I got in the lines for them; however I was able to make a dreamcatcher, as well.”

Emily Kirby
Staff Reporter

