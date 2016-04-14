JSU Flute Studio hosts first Gala Recital

The JSU Flute Studio held their first ever Studio Gala Recital Sunday.

Dr. Jeremy Benson, professor of flute studies at JSU, directed the recital. The studio will sometimes “do a flute ensemble concert each semester, but that specific concert was the first,” said Jesslyn McCullough, a freshman flautist.

Over 20 performers participated in the concert, including multiple soloists, duets and trios. The concert also included a multi-instrument quartet, consisting of flute, clarinet, bassoon and French horn.

JSU’s Sf4zando Flute Quartet also performed. Students performed classical pieces during the concert along with a few pieces from the Baroque era.

They also performed some modern pieces such as Nicole Chamberlain’s Railroaded, which featured extended techniques; these practices, according to Michael Greenwood, graduate student and performer in the Sf4zando Flute Quartet, include extra sounds such as key clicking and whistling through the flute.

The concert concluded with a performance from the JSU Flute ensemble, which included a very large number of the university’s flautists, performing Chamberlain’s Railroaded along with an orchestral transcription of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4: Salterello.

The JSU Flute Studio is comprised of a wide spectrum of flautists, ranging from Benson’s privately taught students and students from high schools to graduate students within the music program.

Brett Thornburg

Staff Reporter