Home Features Student “grows” at summer internship

Student “grows” at summer internship

Posted on September 22, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

Rachel Read

Staff Writer

 

Getting a summer internship can take one far.

For JSU senior Willow Blanks, who is currently pursuing a degree in ecology, it took her all the way to Delaware.

“I worked as a horticulture intern for Winterthur Museum, Gardens, and Library,” Blanks said. “It being one of the largest naturalistic gardens in the country, I considered it a real honor to be chosen for the position.”

Though Blanks is not thinking of pursuing a career in public horticulture — she aspires to have a career as a naturalist or field botanist — she said the experience taught her invaluable knowledge about plant science and the Brandywine Valley region; she also received a prestigious memorial internship title for her excellence in her work during the summer.

Blanks got to spend her days managing different areas of the garden, working one-on-one with a horticulturist, unless, she said, it was a Thursday — “Our weekly field trip day,” which she said, in addition to already working on the scenic 998-acre estate of Winterthur, that, “the excursions they took us on were awesome!”

Blanks explained that she got to take VIP tours of other gardens around because of her affiliation with her Winterthur internship, as well as spending a weekend in Washington D.C. touring the Smithsonian, the U.S. Botanical Garden, Arlington Cemetery and Arboretum, Mount Vernon and River Farm.

In addition to garnering an impressive resume in the process, Blanks was also grateful for the friends and contacts she made that will be able to help her in years to come.

Another perk? Blanks received free room and board and was being paid more than any other entry-level position in Alabama could provide.

At the end of it all, Blanks said she had nothing but positive things to say about her experience with Winterthur. And in turn, Winterthur has praised her as being “a pleasure to work with,” and is known overall for having a positive attitude and an excellent work ethic.

As a student at JSU, Blanks has founded and presided over not only the Botanical Society, but is also the co-founder and vice president of another organization called Young Americans for Liberty.

What out-of-state summer internships do for students like Blanks, is not only help build an impressive résumé, which increases chances of employment after graduation, but they further establish personal and professional connections across the country.

Opening the door to a summer internship can also help students determine what they want to pursue as a career. And sometimes, like in the case for Willow Blanks, an internship serves as a means of sharpening another particular interest and skill set that may or may not be the specific career you are pursuing, but is nonetheless beneficial for a future career.

In other words, having a summer internship on one’s résumé can never hurt. It lets a future employer know that you have taken the time (an entire summer!) and initiative to learn how to do a job and have first-hand experience with someone who is in the business.

To all the ambitious students reading this, the experience gained from internships is certainly worthwhile, but you never know where it could take you, or the people you could meet.

img_1966-1

Willow Blanks at the University of Pennsylvania’s Morris Arboretum fernery in Philadelphia, PA.

20160609-01609 (1).JPG

Willow Blanks (far right) with the other Winterthur summer interns at Swarthmore College’s Scott Arboretum in Swarthmore, PA.

2016 Regional Intern Outreach Workday Group Shot - Welkinweir (2).jpg

Blanks and all the area interns helped restore the Wekinweir Arboretum and historic estate in East Nantmeal Township, PA, near Pottstown.

 

Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Features

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Print Edition

Check out the latest edition of The Chanticleer online

The Chanticleer is Jacksonville State University's student-run newspaper.

Viewpoints expressed in editorials are in no way a reflection upon the opinions of The Chanticleer, the JSU Department of Communication, or Jacksonville State University.

Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Follow Us on Instagram! @chanticleer_jsu
We hope you're FALLing in love with this week's issue of the Chanticleer! It's another great week of sports, art,l and stories, so be sure to check it out! #JSUChanticleer #ChickenItChantyStyle This Thursday's edition of the #JSUChanticleer sheds light on the @jsu_sga's efforts to stop sexual assault, the new rec center, the volleyball team's sweep of last week's tournament, more #RyanLochte drama and so much more! Pick one up today!! #ChickenItChantyStyle #BattleoftheChanticleers "WHAAAAT?" The #JSUChanticleer is here! Grab a copy and see what all the hubbub is about! #ChickenItChantyStyle
Follow The Chanticleer on Twitter!
Meet Our Staff!
Marie McBurnett Editor-in-Chief Adam Higgins Associate Editor Christina MacDonald Arts & Entertainment Editor Marvel Robinson Sports Editor Mike Stedham Staff Advisor

Adam Higgins, Associate Editor; Marie McBurnett, Editor-in-Chief; Christina MacDonald,Arts & Entertainment; Marvel Robinson, Sports Editor

%d bloggers like this: