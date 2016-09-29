Coffee Break at the International House

Brittany Robertson

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, September 27, the International House held its annual Coffee Break event. The event is put on once or twice a month by the students of the house. Each individual Coffee Break has a theme. This week’s theme was “world travel.”

“The task for this week’s event was for the residents to recommend travel destinations from their country,” House Ambassador and resident Kuvvat Jorayev said. “We try to have a new theme each time so that American students can learn and interact with the International House residents.”

The purpose of the event is to promote international perspectives and interactions between American students and International students. Each country was represented with a tri-fold poster board with the country’s flag, an International student as a tour guide and places on the map that anyone can visit. Countries represented included Nigeria, Chile, South Korea and Sri Lanka.

“I think my favorite one was South Korea. Claire did such a great job with it. It was so pretty, she was very animated when she was telling us all about the city and the beach. She showed a lot of passion and pride for her country,” American resident Sam Flagg said.

Cookies and drinks were served during the event, as well as a contest for which country had the best poster. At the end of the event, South Korea and Spain were announced as the winners of the poster contest. The next Coffee Break will be announced at a later date.