Gamecocks off to undefeated start in OVC

By Rebekah Hawkins

Staff Writer

The JSU volleyball team picked up their second straight OVC win over the weekend in a Saturday battle against Eastern Kentucky.

JSU started their OVC play at home versus Morehead State on Friday evening.

The Gamecocks were able to snap the losing streak against the Eagles in a 4-set match that boosted JSU to an 11-8 overall record.

With their first OVC win under their belts, the Gamecocks moved on to the match against EKU Saturday.

The Colonels entered the match 5-8 on the season but gave the Gamecocks all they could handle during the tight sets.

Set one started quick with an EKU kill before the Gamecocks answered with two plus a fast six-point run that put them ahead 8-2.

The Colonels were able to come within two after a three-point run that brought the score to 15-13 still Gamecocks.

Allyson Zuhlke kicked off another long run of Gamecock scoring aided by attack errors from EKU.

At 20-13 with JSU still in the lead, the two teams traded blows one point for one point until the Colonels broke free for four.

The Gamecocks hung on and closed the set with a win 25-22.

EKU opened set two with a quick score much like the first.

The score tied up early at 4 unlike the first set before Zuhlke’s kill started another scoring run that was helped with the Colonels three attack errors.

The Gamecocks had the lead 10-4 and the Colonels continued to make errors that lead to more points for the Gamecocks.

Zuhlke finally picked up another kill and Charis Ludtke added an ace to bring the score to 16-9.

The Gamecocks stalled at 19 while EKU came within two at 17.

A kill by Kaylee Frear and another attack error by the Colonels spurred the Gamecocks to another 25-22 victory.

The Gamecocks headed into set three hopeful for a sweep and took the first point of the set.

There were no long scoring runs early in the first set, and the score was tied seven times before a Colonel attack error helped the Gamecocks forward.

With the score at 14-12, the Gamecocks had a three-kill run started by Zuhlke and helped by Sadie Anderson and Shayla Schmidt.

Two more attack errors by the Colonels gave the Gamecocks another two points bringing the score to 18-12.

The Colonels inched their way back up to within two again but the Gamecocks powered through and picked up two more.

EKU managed to score 20 but by that time the Gamecocks were out in front by four.

Anderson’s final kill gave the Gamecocks the 25-20 set win and the sweep.

The Gamecocks hit .189 overall on the night while holding EKU to .179 overall.

Zuhlke led the night in kills with nine and also in blocks with two. Anderson had eight kills behind Zuhlke and four digs.

Rachel Perucki led in assists with 15.

The Gamecocks will travel to Nashville to play Tennessee State on Sept. 30 in OVC play.