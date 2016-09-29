Home Uncategorized Learning to Serve, Loving to Serve: Circle K at JSU

Learning to Serve, Loving to Serve: Circle K at JSU

Posted on September 29, 2016 by The Chanticleer Leave a comment

By Brannon Cahela

Staff Writer

According to the JSU club directory, Circle K is “the premier collegiate and university community service, leadership development and friendship organization in the world.”

The president of Circle K, Ben Pryor,

Circle K Smoothie Sale Aug 30.jpg

JSU Circle K members, left to right, Kyle Burke (treasurer), Nathan Handley, Ben Pryor (president) and Shi’esha Graham participate in the group’s smoothie sale on the Quad on August 30.

has a much more exciting description: “Circle K is basically the Ghostbusters of community service. Who you gonna call when you need community service done? Circle K.”

 

Circle K is so much more than a small club at JSU that meets every Thursday—it is part of a global organization that goes as high as state and national representatives all the way down to elementary school students.

Wherever your talents may lie, Circle K provides ample opportunities to serve the community while in the process making life-long friends and developing leadership skills. Brooke Williamson, JSU’s State representative for Circle K, asks us to consider how blessed we all truly are, while thinking about those less fortunate than ourselves.

Reading is Fundamental.jpg

Destiny Jordan, a member of JSU’s chapter of Circle K, reads to preschool-aged children in Piedmont, Ala. as part of the group’s partnership with the charity Reading Is Fundamental. (Destiny Jordan/Facebook)

 

While Circle K is many things, it is primarily a community service organization. Circle K is affiliated with many charitable organizations including Reading Is Fundamental, March of Dimes, Crayons4Kids and their new partnership with St. Baldrick’s foundation, which raises funds to help find cures for children with cancer. Circle K also helps out locally as well, making visits to hospitals, nursing homes, elementary schools and animal shelters.

 

Circle K always has opportunities to better serve the community. An upcoming project organized by treasurer Kyle Burke will have members partnering with other Circle K chapters in Alabama to volunteer at a soup kitchen in Montgomery.

Circle K isn’t just about community service, though. A common theme among Circle K members is the development of strong leadership skills. Pryor shared that before Circle K he only saw himself as a follower, but after joining he has grown to see

Circle K Banquet April 2016.jpg

Members of Circle K celebrate at the organization’s end of the year banquet at the Jacksonville Train Station in April 2016. (Destiny Jordan/Facebook)

himself as a leader.

 

“College is a crossroads, and many people choose to join some sort of fan club or play an intramural sport, and there is nothing wrongwith that, but Circle K provides the opportunity to be part of something so much bigger than just a club at JSU,” Pryor said of joining Circle K.

Circle K currently has around 20 members and expects to grow throughout the semester, as they are always looking for new students to join their organization.

If you’re new to JSU and are looking for something rewarding and worthwhile to fill your free time in a way that Netflix and Little Caesars just can’t, Circle K meetings take place every Thursday at 6 p.m. in Merrill Hall room 101.

Pryor added that would be happy to draw a map for anyone having trouble finding it.

For more information on the organization, contact Ben Pryor at bpryor@stu.jsu.edu.

 

Interest Meeting.jpg

JSU’s chapter of Circle K International had a good turnout for its interest meeting on August 30. Circle K is always looking for new members. (Brooke Williamson/Facebook)

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Print Edition

Check out the latest edition of The Chanticleer online

The Chanticleer is Jacksonville State University's student-run newspaper.

Viewpoints expressed in editorials are in no way a reflection upon the opinions of The Chanticleer, the JSU Department of Communication, or Jacksonville State University.

Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Like The Chanticleer on Facebook!
Follow Us on Instagram! @chanticleer_jsu
Your girl is live on air! @wljs919 #ChickenItChantyStyle #JSUChanticleer We hope you're FALLing in love with this week's issue of the Chanticleer! It's another great week of sports, art,l and stories, so be sure to check it out! #JSUChanticleer #ChickenItChantyStyle This Thursday's edition of the #JSUChanticleer sheds light on the @jsu_sga's efforts to stop sexual assault, the new rec center, the volleyball team's sweep of last week's tournament, more #RyanLochte drama and so much more! Pick one up today!! #ChickenItChantyStyle #BattleoftheChanticleers
Follow The Chanticleer on Twitter!
Meet Our Staff!
Marie McBurnett Editor-in-Chief Adam Higgins Associate Editor Christina MacDonald Arts & Entertainment Editor Marvel Robinson Sports Editor Mike Stedham Staff Advisor

Adam Higgins, Associate Editor; Marie McBurnett, Editor-in-Chief; Christina MacDonald,Arts & Entertainment; Marvel Robinson, Sports Editor

%d bloggers like this: