Learning to Serve, Loving to Serve: Circle K at JSU

By Brannon Cahela

Staff Writer

According to the JSU club directory, Circle K is “the premier collegiate and university community service, leadership development and friendship organization in the world.”

The president of Circle K, Ben Pryor,

has a much more exciting description: “Circle K is basically the Ghostbusters of community service. Who you gonna call when you need community service done? Circle K.”

Circle K is so much more than a small club at JSU that meets every Thursday—it is part of a global organization that goes as high as state and national representatives all the way down to elementary school students.

Wherever your talents may lie, Circle K provides ample opportunities to serve the community while in the process making life-long friends and developing leadership skills. Brooke Williamson, JSU’s State representative for Circle K, asks us to consider how blessed we all truly are, while thinking about those less fortunate than ourselves.

While Circle K is many things, it is primarily a community service organization. Circle K is affiliated with many charitable organizations including Reading Is Fundamental, March of Dimes, Crayons4Kids and their new partnership with St. Baldrick’s foundation, which raises funds to help find cures for children with cancer. Circle K also helps out locally as well, making visits to hospitals, nursing homes, elementary schools and animal shelters.

Circle K always has opportunities to better serve the community. An upcoming project organized by treasurer Kyle Burke will have members partnering with other Circle K chapters in Alabama to volunteer at a soup kitchen in Montgomery.

Circle K isn’t just about community service, though. A common theme among Circle K members is the development of strong leadership skills. Pryor shared that before Circle K he only saw himself as a follower, but after joining he has grown to see

himself as a leader.

“College is a crossroads, and many people choose to join some sort of fan club or play an intramural sport, and there is nothing wrongwith that, but Circle K provides the opportunity to be part of something so much bigger than just a club at JSU,” Pryor said of joining Circle K.

Circle K currently has around 20 members and expects to grow throughout the semester, as they are always looking for new students to join their organization.

If you’re new to JSU and are looking for something rewarding and worthwhile to fill your free time in a way that Netflix and Little Caesars just can’t, Circle K meetings take place every Thursday at 6 p.m. in Merrill Hall room 101.

Pryor added that would be happy to draw a map for anyone having trouble finding it.

For more information on the organization, contact Ben Pryor at bpryor@stu.jsu.edu.