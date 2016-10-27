Annual Miss Manly Mason makes money

By Hannah Ashford

Staff Writer

On Friday, Oct. 21, the annual womanless beauty pageant, Miss Manly Mason, was held in the Performance Center. Sigma Alpha Iota has been hosting the event since 1994.

Sigma Alpha Iota is a Women’s Music Fraternity that is known for raising money for struggling music programs. These programs usually have a lack of funds or experience cuts in what funds are present. There may also be students who do not have instruments to play or do not have adequate instruments.



Organizations such as ΣAI help these programs and by donating money or instruments. Sigma Alpha Iota contains a variety of young women all with a sincere interest in music.

This year Miss Manly Mason had seventeen male participants. Each participant dressed as a woman and gave themselves stage names. Women of ΣAI also dressed up as the opposite gender. During the pageant, each man participated in the talent and formal portion. The judges for the pageant included SGA president Jesslan Sharp, tuba and euphonium professor Chris Hosmer and ΣAI president Katelyn McGee. The hosts for the pageant were

CJ Sliney and Shelby Cribb, both members of ΣAI. They were dressed as men as well.



Before the event started, all the participants got on stage and did a choreographed dance. They even went out and interacted with the audience. It got the crowd going for the very entertaining event ahead. In the talent portion of the pageant, there were a variety of acts including singing, playing instruments and dancing. 20J player and People’s Choice award winner Tyler Crowe ate a Carolina Reaper pepper and then danced to a Beyoncé hit.



“That was funny, but I’m impressed that he made it through,” a student said after Tyler’s act.

There were many talented participants, and the large crowd cheered and clapped loudly for everyone.



As an intermission before awards, a Jazz combo played a few songs. As their performance went on, both saxophone players began to do a miniature battle between each other.

First runner up Dallas Dotson played guitar and sang “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. During the awards, it was first announced that Dallas was the crowned the winner, but then the hosts announced that there was a mistake and that he was first runner up instead. This mimicked the ending of the Miss Universe Pageant with Steve Harvey.



Drew Bradley or “Summer Clearance” was crowned the winner of the pageant. His act included singing as Anna and Madison Baldwin as Hans in the song “Love is an Open Door” from the movie Frozen.

“I am very excited to have been crowned. But let’s not forget all the other talented participants here as well!” Drew said after the pageant.

Miss Manly Mason was an overall success with ΣAI raising about $600. The Music Fraternity is also selling Miss Manly T-Shirts to help raise money as well.