Homecoming 2016: Harvest Fest kicks off ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’

By Dustin Fox

Staff Writer

img_8742

This year’s Homecoming theme is a circus theme entitled “The Greatest Show on Turf.” (photo by Dustin Fox/The Chanticleer)

Homecoming is one of the most exciting weeks on a college campus. This year’s
homecoming game will pit JSU against Eastern Illinois
University in “The Greatest Show on Turf.” But the week leading up to the game is filled with just as much excitement. From homecoming elections to fall festivals, homecoming week has something for everyone.

dylan

VPOA Dylan Jones paints a child’s face at the Harvest Fest (photo by Casey Payne)

On the evening of Tuesday, October 25, the JSU quad was filled with skeletons, witches and all
sorts of Halloween characters during the university’s Harvest Fest. Children from the Jacksonville community, along with students, had a chance to interact with campus organizations, play games to win candy and prizes and show off their creative costumes.

The annual event is organized by the SGA and has become something that families in Jacksonville look forward to each year. Booths are set up by campus organizations and include activities like corn hole, bowling and face painting for the children and their parents to enjoy. Each

sga-execs

The Harvest Fest is sponsored annually by the SGA. Pictured from L to R are the 2016-2017 SGA Executive Officers: Dylan Jones (Vice President of Organizational Affairs), Amy Sims (Chief Justice), Casey Payne (Director of Publicity), Hayden Clay (Vice President of the Student Senate), Jesslan Sharp (President) and Ranger Rumrill (Vice President of Student Activities) (photo courtesy of Casey Payne)

booth features a different Halloween theme, and the event gives the organizations and students of JSU a chance to interact with the community in a fun way.

 

Casey Payne, who serves as the SGA’s Director of Publicity, says the event is one of her favorites.

“I love this event so much because it gives us the opportunity to see the community and the student body mingling and fellowshipping right on our campus,” she said.

Payne says that JSU announces the festival on social media and the digital board in front of the TMB and at Walmart. In the four years that the festival has been hosted, the community of Jacksonville has grown to love it and is usually looking for it during homecoming week each fall.

unnamed

JSU students wait for players of their oversized tic-tac-toe game at the Harvest Fest Tuesday evening. (photo by Casey Payne)

While the event is aimed at children, college students are encouraged to participate in the event. This year, the Harvest Fest was held shortly after the polls closed for homecoming king and queen voting and gave students another way to socialize and have fun during the busy week leading up to Saturday’s homecoming football game.

Kacee Mashburn, a student at the university, came out to play some of the games and spend time with her friends at the festival for the first time this year.

“I always love the harvest festival in my hometown, so I wanted to come see how JSU’s festival was,” she said.

ssa-booth

Dr. Stephen Tsikalas and members of the Secular Student Alliance play a game with a child at their “Gravity Falls” themed booth

 

 

 

This year, there were plenty of activities and games. 30 campus organizations registered to set up booths, and a stage was built for a performance by the members of Calhoun County Academy of Dance. The crowd of children and families kept each of the booths busy as they walked around and took advantage of all the fun things to do. The familial aspect is Payne’s favorite part.

“You can really see all of the students and the community come together as one big family and it’s so nice,” Payne said.

 

sga-execs-2

SGA Officers goof off at the Harvest Fest. (photo courtesy of Casey Payne)

img_8741

30 campus organizations came out to entertain children of all ages at the 2016 Harvest Fest. (photo by Dustin Fox/The Chanticleer)

The Chanticleer is Jacksonville State University's student-run newspaper.

Viewpoints expressed in editorials are in no way a reflection upon the opinions of The Chanticleer, the JSU Department of Communication, or Jacksonville State University.

Marie McBurnett Editor-in-Chief Adam Higgins Associate Editor Christina MacDonald Arts & Entertainment Editor Marvel Robinson Sports Editor Mike Stedham Staff Advisor

Adam Higgins, Associate Editor; Marie McBurnett, Editor-in-Chief; Christina MacDonald,Arts & Entertainment; Marvel Robinson, Sports Editor

