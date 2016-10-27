Pumpkin carving a smash

By Alissa Camplin

Staff Writer

The second annual Bring Your Own Pumpkin, or BYOP, contest was presented by the American Institute of Graphic Arts, or AIGA student group, on Monday night.

Contestants were asked to bring a pumpkin and their own tools to the back of Hammond Hall, but were provided with snacks to munch on throughout the night. Participants had promptly one hour to gut, sketch, and carve their pumpkin.

The club sponsor, Christian Dunn, started the event the first year he was a professor and he accredits the idea from Louisiana Tech University, where he is from.

“It’s a great and fun way to get the students involved,” Dunn says.

At the end of the night, Christian Dunn’s wife, Mary Dunn, was the judge that decided winners for “most frightening” and “most creative” categories for the adults and for the children divisions.

There were thirteen pumpkins to judge, including a graphic pumpkin that was drawn digitally within the hour time limit.

In the children’s division, the “most frightening” pumpkin was awarded to Fin Macdonald. The “most creative” pumpkin was his brother, Liam Macdonald. These are both children of Jamie Runnells, an illustrator, designer, and professor at Jacksonville State.

In the adult division, the “most frightening” pumpkin went to Olivia Potter and Tanner Swafford. Vice president of AIGA, Hannah Green, took home the prize for “most creative” with a pumpkin that spewed green slime thanks to a combination of baking soda, food coloring, dish soap, and vinegar.

The prizes included stickers designed by Dunn and even a $25 Visa gift card.

The same event took place on the Square last year and yielded four pumpkins, so Dunn seemed pleased and excited with how the event has grown.

“I was the only AIGA member that came last year, and the other three hadn’t carved a pumpkin before,” laughed Potter, who won last year, as well.

AIGA meetings take place every other Monday at 6:30 in room 104 B in Hammond Hall. Vice president Green encourages any art student to join.

“It’s really great because you make connections that could help you get a job…we have graphic designers, photographers, and even a ceramicist!” Green said.

The next event from AIGA will be a Type Fight on Nov. 7 at 6:30 at Java Jolt on the Square. A Type Fight is when three people are randomly given a letter of the alphabet to design, and are given an hour to do so. The first took place Oct. 17 and was between three professors, with Dunn coming out on top. He will return to the November event to have a chance to defend his title.

If interested in participating, please contact AIGA on FaceBook at facebook.com/aigajsu.