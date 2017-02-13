By Alissa Camplin, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The David L. Walters Department of Music of Jacksonville State University presented the Kappa Kappa Psi Membership Candidates (MCs) in recital on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

The lights of the Performance Center of Mason Hall dimmed at 5 p.m. as Nick Doyle, KKPsi’s Music Chair, welcomed the guests warmly and wished the audience an enjoyable night.

The first MC to perform was Koree “Simba” Martin, a former 20J and upcoming head drum major for the Marching Southerners. He played Vladislav Blazhevich’s “Blazhevich No. 9,” on tuba.

Kayla Cooper was the next to grace the stage. She, accompanied by pianist Preston Winkles, played “Aria” by Eugene Bozza on alto saxophone with impeccable precision.

A bassoon rendition of Joannes Rochut’s “Melodious Etude No. 4” followed, and was performed by Michael Johnson.

“Trumpet Concerto in Eb II. Andante” by Joseph Haydn was then presented by trumpeter Andrew Epperson and was accompanied by pianist Kasey Robinson.

Trombonist Jessica Cagle was next. She performed “Melodious Etude No. 12” by Joannes Rochut.

Melissa Arias, alongside accompanist Preston Winkles, presented a light rendition “The Swan” by Camile Saint-Saensh on baritone, which is not her primary instrument.

The night continued with “Nocturne No. 2” by Frédéric Chopin being played by clarinetist Kristen Page.

The evening was concluded by Christian Tenorio and his small army of accompanists playing Sonny Rollins’s “Sonnymoon for Two.” Tenorio played tenor sax, and was joined by Ian Williams on bass, Jared Shiver on trumpet, JJ Williams on trombone, and Connor Jannot on alto saxophone.

KKPsi has had the Mu Iota chapter at Jacksonville State University since 2009, but was originally and nationally founded on the campus of Oklahoma State University in 1919.

The eight new MCs have been practicing and preparing for months. MCs were asked to pick their recital piece before Thanksgiving break and were required to rehearse on their own until the big day.

The MC recital is one of the latter steps to becoming a brother, says Melissa Arias, a senior Spanish major.

“The hardest part was preparing for the big day. It’s been six years since I’ve played baritone, but my favorite part was knowing I accomplished something I never expected to. I can’t even read music,” she laughed. “But the long hours and late nights in Mason Hall made it worth it to have a great performance to show the brothers, my family, and my friends that even though I have been out of touch for so long, it’s still possible.”

The magical night ended as the current brothers of Kappa Kappa Psi surrounded the member candidates to sing their traditional “Fraternity Hymn.”

*All photos by Sydney Williams