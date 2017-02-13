By Dustin Fox, Staff Writer

Jacksonville State University students interested in collectible items are invited to attend meetings of the newly-expanded JSU-Calhoun County Stamp, Coin and Collectibles Club. The club provides a space for the collectors to share with one another and get new information on many aspects of collecting.

The club was originally founded by a JSU student in the 1970s as the Stamp Club, but to include more people interested in the collecting hobby, the group has expanded to include a wide range of small items like coins, toy trains, military patches, soda bottles, postcards, arrow heads and more.

Dr. George Lauderbaugh of the JSU History Department has been involved with the club since his arrival at JSU in 2000. Currently, he serves as the club’s president, and he says that he says he has seen many interesting collectibles at club meetings.

“In the past we have had some rare stamps exhibited, including Confederate stamps,” said Lauderbaugh. “I presented stamps and coins of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games at the last meeting.”

Lauderbaugh says a member of the club who avidly collects postcards has shown off a wide variety of unusual topics at club meetings.

The JSU-Calhoun County Stamp, Coin and Collectibles Club has a number of alumni and professors and is welcoming to current JSU students. Lauderbaugh says the club provides an opportunity for students to interact with their members in a friendly atmosphere. That friendly atmosphere is, in his opinion, one of the best aspects of the club.

“It is fun to collect and most people have the bug at some point in their life. It is just more fun when you share your collection with others,” Lauderbaugh said.

Meeting on the second Tuesday of each month, the Stamp, Coin and Collectibles Club is open to members and guests. At most meetings, an informative program is featured and a swap and sale will be held in April for anyone interested in selling or trading collectibles.

The club’s next meeting is February 14, 2017 and will be held in Brewer Hall Room 123 at 7:00 p.m..