By Alissa Camplin, Arts & Entertainment Editor

With Valentine’s Day soon approaching, love is in the air.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new report that breaks down and reports the most sexually diseased states in the US, with Alabama closing out the top 10. The total combined cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis reported in 2016 was the highest number ever, according to the CDC.

A map of the United States shows the ranking of the states based on rates of STDs like syphilis and gonorrhea. (graphic from backgroundchecks.org)

This possibly can be accredited to the rise of popular apps like Tindr, Grindr, and other not safe for work sites that make it so easy to arrange casual hookups.

The top 10 most diseased states in America are as follows:

  1. Alaska
  2. Louisiana
  3. North Carolina
  4. Mississippi
  5. New Mexico
  6. South Carolina
  7. Georgia
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Arkansas
  10. Alabama.

 

The 10 cleanest states are as follows:

50.New Hampshire

  1. West Virginia
  2. Maine
  3. Vermont
  4. Utah
  5. Idaho
  6. Wyoming
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Connecticut
  9. New Jersey
  10. Iowa

A full list can be found here.

“Everyone should enjoy themselves this Valentine’s Day”, said Trent Wilson, coauthor of the research. “We just want people to be a little bit more aware and take the necessary precautions. The amount of STDs out there are staggering, and it’s all completely preventable.”

STD prevention includes (but it not limited to) using sexual protection like condoms or dental dams, washing before and after intercourse, getting vaccinated for hepatitis B, and getting tested regularly.

The on-campus student health center gives free STD testing and supplies free condoms. Stop by or make an appointment by calling (256)782- 5310. Appointments can be made until 2 p.m. and the clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m..

