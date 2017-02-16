Winners of JSU’s 2017 Student Research Symposium were announced at 4 p.m. on the 11th floor of the Houston Cole Library following the conclusion of the symposium.

The symposium ran Tuesday, February 14 to Thursday, February 16.

Six awards were given out: Best Artwork Design; Best Presentation in English, Undergraduate Paper; Best Presentation in English, Graduate Paper; Best Presentation in Mathematical, Computing and Information Sciences, Graduate Paper; Best Presentation in Biology, Graduate Paper; and Best Presentation in Biology, Graduate Poster.

Alex Worsham’s design was chosen to be featured on the symposium programs. Worsham is a junior graphic design major and was sponsored by assistant professor of art, Chad Anderson.

Katie Cline received the award for Best Presentation in English, Undergraduate Paper for her presentation entitled “[S]wordplay: An Examination of the Power of Language in Shakespeare’s King Lear, Macbeth, and The Tempest.” Cline is a junior double majoring in English and digital journalism and was sponsored by Dr. Carmine DiBiase.

The award for Best Presentation in English, Graduate Paper went to Ashley Bearden for her paper “Louisa May Alcott: Gender Stereotyping and Gender Bending.” Bearden as sponsored by Dr. Teresa Reed.

Becky Peters received the award for Best Presentation in Mathematical, Computing and Information Sciences, Graduate Paper for her paper “Going for the Gold.” Peters was sponsored by Dr. Jan Case.

The award for Best Presentation in Biology, Graduate Paper went to Tom Hess for his paper “Differences in Macroinvertebrate Assemblages in Streams With and Without Fish in the Bankhead, National Forest, Alabama.” Hess was sponsored by Dr. Lori Tolley-Jordan.

Zach Starr received the award for Best Presentation in Biology, Graduate Poster for his research “Radio Tracking of Queen Snakes (Regina septemvittas) to Determine Life History.” Starr was sponsored by Dr. George Cline.

The 2017 Student Research Symposium included 35 presentations on topics in English, political science, math, special education, art, chemistry, music, biology, computer science, drama, sociology and psychology.

*Note: Links to presentation videos will be added as they are posted to the official YouTube channel. To see all the presentations from this year’s symposium and years past, go to www.youtube.com/user/JSUStudentSymposium.

