This is the fourth installment of Kristin Roberts’ “The Light at the End of the Tunnel” series

The title of this series is “The Light at the End of the Tunnel.” Not only is that for your benefit as readers, so you can get a sense of what I write about, but it’s also, in times like this, for myself. The title of the series came from the last sentence of my very first article when I mentioned something that my mom says to me quite a bit when I am extremely stressed out; she always tells me that the light I see at the end of the tunnel is not a train. As much as I want to believe that, right now, I do not.

Let me tell you why. As a graduating senior, I am up to my rather large ears in school assignments that I feel I will never have enough time to actually finish, especially being a communications student. (Mrs. Hill, I’m talking to you.) In addition to the copious amounts of schoolwork I am stifling under currently, I am also in the middle of trying to pack up my apartment as I plan to finally move out once I graduate after living here for five years. Let me tell you, trying to pack up your life after living there for five years and never doing a mass clean-out is a HORRIBLE decision.

Not to mention, the fact that my wonderful boyfriend, Brentt, has two wonderful children, so I am also a part-time parent. Anyone who has tried to write a paper or finish the most minuscule amount of schoolwork while there are two hollering toddlers will tell you that it’s not quite that easy no matter the amount of love in your heart for them.

With everything that is on my plate, it is really easy for me to get overwhelmed and forget how far I’ve come and how close I am to being done with college. I come home sometimes, this week definitely being one of those weeks, and just want to lie in bed and quit everything. But, that’s when it takes the greatest amount of strength to pull myself off of the couch, out of my misery, and get to work.

When things get to the hardest point for me, that’s when I have to take a step back to relax and then take the backbone that my mom raised me with to push myself into finishing what needs to be done. I power through because I am not going to get hit by that dang train. It is a light at the end of the tunnel, I just have to get there.

So every single one of you, when you feel like that train is coming towards you full speed, take a step back to relax and then power through. Life comes at you like a train sometimes, but it’s your reaction to the train that determines whether it hits you or becomes a light that you can see and reach at the end of the tunnel.