In the Gamecocks’ final home game of the season they played a close match with Tennessee Tech, but ultimately lost by just one in overtime 78-79.

Earlier in the season the Gamecocks handled the Golden Eagles well with a 74-59 victory. This time around TTU was a different team. For most of the first and second halves they had the lead although both times the Gamecocks managed to come back. A tie game sent the match into overtime where TTU managed to keep the Gamecocks at bay long enough to win.

TTU had total control of the first half. Although Jacara Cross scored the first points of the game, it didn’t take long before TTU had jumped out to quite a lead. At 8:19 the score was tied at 19. A free throw from Greg Tucker gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the night by just one. TTU stayed close and tied the game back up at 24 a little bit later. JSU jumped ahead with help from Malcolm Drumwright’s three-point shot. JSU stayed ahead by no more than three before the Golden Eagles tied it again at 29. The half ended with the Golden Eagles ahead by six 35-29.

The second half mimicked the first in many ways starting with TTU’s domination early on. Mack Kajon started early with a three-pointer the put them ahead by nine. The Gamecocks struggled with keeping up with the pace of TTU. They cut the lead close early but the Golden Eagles managed to stretch it back out to a 13-point lead at 55-42. This time, led by a Drumwright three-pointer, the Gamecocks chipped away until they were within one 56-57.

Norbertas Giga hit a jumper seconds later to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the second half by one. TTU tied it up a second later and went ahead by one. The score was tied two more times before the Gamecocks hit a stride that propelled them out ahead by seven 68-61, their largest lead of the night. TTU closed the gap with just seconds left and at the end of regulation the score was tied at 68.

The score tied back up three times in the short overtime period. Tied at 77, Greg Tucker gave the Gamecocks a one-point lead. Time dwindled down to just two seconds until a foul by the Gamecocks gave TTU an opportunity. Two free throws and a missed JSU three-pointer later and the Golden Eagles took the win.

JSU finishes up the regular season against Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State away starting on Feb. 23.

