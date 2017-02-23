Grant Benefield, Staff Reporter

In their Wednesday matchup at Georgia Tech, the Gamecocks defeated the Yellow Jackets 7-1.

Gamecock pitcher Taylor West shut down the Yellow Jacket, taking a no-hitter into her sixth inning of work. After surrendering two hits to start her sixth frame, pitcher Whitney Gillespie took over in relief. West finished with eight strikeouts and one earned run in her five innings of work.

Gillespie slammed the door on the Yellow Jacket effort, allowing just one hit and no runs in two innings. With the victory, West improved to 4-0 on the year.

The Gamecocks’ bats were just as effective on Wednesday, creating a lead in the top of the first inning when catcher Jamie McGuire singled to left field, scoring third baseman Taylor Sloan.

After three scoreless innings, the Gamecocks would strike again in the fifth, this time for two runs on a Sloan single to right field that scored Anna Snider and Torre Roberts.

In the sixth inning, Jacksonville poured on the scoring, starting with a Gillespie two-run homer to left field. The Gamecocks capped off their scoring with a two-RBI single from Anna Chisolm that scored Snider and Leila Chambers, making the score 7-0.

The Yellow Jackets would score their only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth off of a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jessica Kowalewicz that scored shortstop Kelsey Chisholm.

Sloan would go 3-for-4 with one RBI. Chisolm and McGuire would both collect two hits, with Chisolm earning two RBI’s and McGuire earning one.

Gillespie would go 1-for-2 with two RBI’s.

With the win, the Gamecocks improve to 9-1, and the Yellow Jackets fall to 3-8.

The Gamecocks will now look to begin a three-game home series with Southern Miss, starting with a double header on Saturday the 25th.

