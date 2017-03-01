Cassidy Smith, Staff Writer

The Career Services Department hosted its bi-annual career fair on Wednesday, March 1. The Pete Mathews Coliseum was full of booths set up by recruiters and student organizations. Recruiters were looking to put information out about their companies and find qualified candidates in particular majors, while the student organization booths gave students the chance to showcase themselves to employers.

There were 32 companies in attendance, offering everything from full-time employment to internship opportunities. Some employers in attendance included the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, Sherwin-Williams, The Learning Tree, Inc. and Honda Manufacturing. The student organizations involved were the Technology Club, Student Alumni Association, Circle K International, Alpha Kappa Psi, International Student Organization, Alpha Psi Omega Omicron Eta Cast, Kappa Pi Iota Alpha International Art Honor Society, Delta Sigma Pi, Rugby RFC and Delta Sigma Theta.

Benjamin Pryor, a student at JSU, manned the Circle K International booth.

“I am recruiting for members to join our organization while also showcasing myself and the organization’s achievements to employers,” Pryor said while passing out fliers to passing students. “Circle K International is one of the largest non-profit collegiate organizations in the world.”

Director of Career Services Becca Turner was in charge of the sign-in table for companies.

“We expected about 150 to 275 students to attend today,” Turner said. “This event is for students of all classifications and majors. We encourage lower-class students to come in and prepare for internships, and our graduating seniors can find full-time employment.”

The Career Services department provides workshops helping students with professional development, applying for federal jobs, resume writing and more.

“We had two federal workshops and two résumé workshops in February,” Turner said. “We will also be hosting a ‘how to search for jobs’ workshop before graduation in the spring.”

Career Services hosts a career fair once every semester. They invite student organizations to set up booths to allow student leaders to get exposure in a leadership role to the recruiters there. They also plan other fairs for students in certain majors.

On April 13, Career Services is hosting a Reverse Education Fair, a recruiting event for education majors. It is required for graduating teaching candidates. There are usually anywhere from 75 to 125 students setting up, and the department already has 25 school systems registered.

The Fall Career Fair will be held on Wednesday, October 4, although the location is to be determined later. Career Services invites students to find them on J-Link, where they advertise job postings, internships and co-ops. Students may also sign up for newsletters about recruiters looking for students in their major at the Career Services office.

Students can contact Becca Turner, the director, at bturner@jsu.edu for more information.

