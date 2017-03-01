Timothy Cash, Sports Editor

Jacksonville State (5-2) needed extra innings, but the Gamecocks left Tuscaloosa with a 2-1 win over in-state rival Alabama (3-5).

In the 10th inning, Taylor Hawthorne scored from third base on a wild pitch to give JSU a one-run lead over the Crimson Tide.

Justin Hoyt ended the game for JSU, holding Alabama scoreless in the bottom of the inning to pick up his first win of the season.

The Crimson Tide struck first in the fourth inning.

Chandler Avant scored the game’s first run on a single by Cobie Vance.

The Gamecocks answered Alabama in the top of the fifth.

Right fielder Chase Robinson scored JSU’s first run on a single to centerfield by Nolan Greckel.

The game remained a one-run tie until the 10th inning.

Colton Pate started the game on the mound for Jacksonville State, pitching two complete innings before Tyler Wilburn came in relief to start the third.

Cody Dodd was brought in with two outs away in the fourth.

Nate Sylvester became the Gamecocks fourth pitcher when he was brought in with two outs still remaining in the fifth inning.

Hoyt came in relief in with two outs in the eighth.

The Gamecocks pitchers totaled seven strikeouts, one run on six hits, and only walked one batter.

Greckel led the Gamecocks with two hits and a RBI.

Hawthorne and Robinson both recorded a run.

Hawthorne also drew a walk.

Simpson went 2-for-4 and drew a walk.

Hayden White drew three walks, and Payton Young went 2-for-4 at the plate.

For Alabama, Avant scored a run and had three hits.

Vance went 2-for-4 and had a RBI, and Chandler Taylor drew a walk.

Davis Vainer, who entered the game in the seventh inning, lost the game for the Crimson Tide, and falls to 0-1 on the young season.

Garret Rukes started the Game on the mound for Alabama.

Mike Oczypok, Sonny Potter, Zac Rogers, Garrett Suchey, Deacon Medders and Sam Finnerty all pitched for the Crimson Tide.

Jacksonville State continues their 11-game opening road trip when the return to the diamond on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a three game series against the No. 23 Dallas Baptist in Dallas, Texas.

They will face the Patriots on Saturday at 2 p.m., and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Gamecocks will open their home schedule on Wednesday March 8 when they host Bowling Green at 6 p.m. at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

