Rebekah Hawkins, Associate Editor

The Gamecocks capped off their successful regular season with a 70-61 victory over Morehead State and are officially playoff bound.

Malcolm Drumwright was perfect on his seven free throws, while Norbertas Giga made 7-of-10 of his field goals.

Greg Tucker had the most three-pointers of all the Gamecocks but he only made 3-of-8. He also scored the most points for the Gamecocks with 17.

The first half balanced between them both.

When the score tied at ten Giga hit a tipin to give the Gamecocks a quick lead.

Two free throws from Morehead gave them a small two point lead and from there the score bounced back and forth.

JSU went ahead by one with a three-pointer from Tucker but the Eagles were quick to go back out ahead by one.

After a tie at 18, MSU managed to make it out ahead by two but the Gamecocks quickly cut it back to one.

A jumper from Andrew Statam put them ahead by one and a three-pointer from Erik Durham put JSU up by four.

The 25-21 lead was the Gamecocks’ largest so far of the night.

With 1:36 left in the half, the Gamecocks were ahead by eight after a layup by Giga.

MSU cut the lead back down to four at the end of the half.

At the start of the second half the Eagles’ hit two layups that tied up the score at 29 and it tied up again at 31 nearly a minute later.

The Gamecocks took off with the lead that they never gave up after the tie.

Durham hit three-pointer at 14:11 to give the Gamecocks a large seven-point lead 42-39.

The Eagles cut the score back down to two but before long the Gamecocks were back up by six after a layup from Ashton Spears and two free throws from Drumwright.

With 9:35 left in the game the Eagles caught back up and JSU led by one 48-47.

Tucker hit a three-pointer to send the Gamecocks back out ahead by four.

The Eagles stayed close on the Gamecocks’ tail as the game dwindled down.

At 5:26 JSU had stretched their lead back out to seven with help from a Tucker field goal. The Eagles cut it back down to five but Drumwright gave the Gamecocks their seven point lead back with a jumper seconds later.

The Eagles managed to come within two toward the end of the game but that was the closest that they came.

Drumwright hit another three-pointer to put them out ahead by five 66-61.

He hit two free throws then two more came from Tucker to close out the game with the Gamecocks on top.

The Gamecocks end the regular season with a 17-14 overall record and a 9-7 OVC record. They are headed to the OVC Tournament next.

Advertisements