Patrick Yim, Special to the Chanticleer
The following 39 names are those students who have been approved for election to one of the 30 JSU Student Senate seats. The Student Senate acts as the legislative branch of the Student Government Association. They are responsible for creating and amending the JSU Code of Laws. If selected, these students will be responsible for making sure that JSU is a better place for all students.
During the election on March 9, 2017, each student currently registered and taking classes will be allowed to vote for three separate senators.
The choices for Student Senate are as follows:
1. Coleman Amason
2. William Arrington
3. Malin Barber
4. Jesse Battles
5. Rebekah Beasley
6. Jenna Bennett
7. Whitney Bennet
8. Mohammed Bouzouba
9. Bailee Bryant
10. Kaitlynn Campbell
11. Evan Clarke
12. William Daniel
13. Tyler Elsberry
14. Laci Gurganus
15. Clay Hardin
16. DeLena Harris
17. Hailye Hatton
18. Gregory Heathcock
19. Ulises Herrera
20. Ethan Jackson
21. Corin Manning
22. Will Milner
23. Hannah Nelson
24. Brad Nevels
25. Olivia Parsons
26. Tayor Register
27. Abbie Shipp
28. Beau Steelman
29. Jonathan Summerlin
30. Desmond Thomas
31. Macy Thomas
32. Philip Tice
33. Ty Tidwell
34. Chase Todd
35. Steven Trotter
36. Rachel Wallace
37. Abby Warren
38. Kyra Watral