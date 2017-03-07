Grant Benefield, Staff Writer

In the last game of their three-game series at Dallas Baptist on Sunday, the Gamecocks fell 14-11 to the Patriots.

The Gamecocks (6-4) took the series opener 7-3, but the Patriots (8-3) took the second game 10-6.

The Gamecocks started off the scoring marathon in game three with two runs in the top of the first inning off of RBI singles from Trent Simpson and Hayden White.

The Patriots quickly reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning via three straight RBI hits from Matt Duce, Devlin Granberg, and Logan Sepanek.

In the second lead change in as many innings, Gamecock left fielder Nolan Greckel delivered a 2 RBI single to make the score 4-3.

The Gamecocks added to their lead in the top of the third with RBI hits from Nolan Greckel, Clayton Daniel (2), and Taylor Hawthorne, making the score 8-3. Greckel would finish 1-3 with 4 RBIs. Daniel would finish 3-5 with 2 RBIs, and Hawthorne would go 2-4 with 2 RBIs.

The Patriots quickly closed the gap, however, scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 8-7 JSU.

Another RBI single from Hawthorne and a sacrifice fly from Simpson made the score 10-7 in the top of the fifth.

The Patriots tied the score in the bottom of the fifth with RBIs from Tim Millard and Austin Listi, and a fielding error by the Gamecocks.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Patriots would retake the lead on another error by the Gamecocks, making the score 12-10.

Another Gamecock error in the seventh and a Millard RBI in the eighth would cap the Patriot scoring at 14.

The Gamecocks began a rally in the ninth with a Greckel sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Naismith, chasing Patriot pitcher Travis Stone.

With the score 14-11 in the ninth, Patriot reliever Seth Elledge closed the door on the Gamecock rally, earning the save for his team.

Stone (2-1) would work four innings in relief and earn the pitching win.

Simpson (0-1) would take the pitching loss for the Gamecocks. He would also go 3-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

The Gamecocks hit the road to play Austin Peay in a three game series in Clarksville, Tenn. starting Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. Saturday’s and Sunday’s games are slated to start at 1 p.m.

