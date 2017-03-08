Rebekah Hawkins, Associate Editor

The Gamecocks closed out their weekend in Knoxville, Tenn. with a 3-2 win over the Bradley Braves on Sunday.

The win over the Braves gave the Gamecocks a 2-2 record for the Invitational and an 11-6 record overall. It marked the first career home run for newcomer Alexus Jimmerson.

Her home run gave the Gamecocks the window they needed for their three runs that won them the game.

It took until the very bottom of the second inning before the Gamecocks were able to score.

Both Bradley and JSU struggled with scoring until Jimmerson stepped up to bat.

Stephanie Lewis singled on the first pitch and stole second to put herself in position.

Hayley Sims stepped up next and singled on a bunt that sent Lewis to third base.

Sims stole second herself right before Jimmerson’s turn at bat to give them an opportunity to have loaded bases.

However, there would be no need.

Jimmerson stepped up and homered to right field allowing both Lewis and Sims to make it home and Jimmerson to follow.

The Gamecocks went up by three as they turned the top of the third back over the Braves.

The next several innings went by without another score from either team, but at the top of the fifth the Braves finally made a start.

Two singles and a walk gave Bradley loaded bases to set up the run home that put the score 3-1.

The Gamecocks failed to score again at the bottom of the fifth so the Braves took the top of the sixth to try and catch up.

A homer from Kealia Wysocki gave the Braves their second and final run of the game.

The bottom of the sixth was slow for the Gamecocks.

Taylor Sloan fouled out and both Jamie McGuire and Lewis popped up to the shortstop and turned the inning back over to Bradley.

The top of the seventh was the Braves last chance to tie it up and possibly head into extra innings, but it was a small effort.

Megan Mahaffy walked and Sydney Young was able to make it to second but that was as far as it went. The Gamecocks took the final win of the weekend and gave them a nice high to ride as they head back closer to home for their next tournament.

The Gamecocks head straight into the Choccolocco Classic to be held in Oxford, Ala. at Choccolocco Park.

The Gamecocks play Missouri State Friday at 1 p.m.

JSU heads home on Mar. 14 to take on the Winthrop Eagles at 3 p.m.

