Grant Benefield, Staff Reporter

In the final game of their three-game series with conference opponent Austin Peay, the Gamecocks and Governors went 14 innings before Alex Robles hit a walk-off home run to give Austin Peay the 6-5 victory.

After losing games one and two to the Governors (9-6, 3-0) 8-4 and 4-0 respectively, the Gamecocks (7-7, 0-3) looked to escape Clarksville with a W, and things looked promising early on.

The Gamecocks held a 5-0 lead after six innings thanks to plenty of extra base hits and a strong start by Joe McGuire.

McGuire pitched 3.1 innings, collecting three K’s and allowing just three hits and no runs.

Clayton Daniel would put the Gamecocks on the board in the third inning with a double down the third base line that scored Dalton Etheridge.

Daniel doubled again in the fifth inning, this time plating two runs. Daniel would finish the game 2-for-7 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Trent Simpson also doubled in the fifth, scoring Daniel.

Nic Gaddis gave the Gamecocks a 5-0 lead with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

The Governors chipped at the JSU lead with RBI singles from Kyle Wilson in the seventh and Dre Gleason in the eighth.

The Gamecocks went into the bottom of the ninth with a 5-2 lead, but the Governors, determined for the sweep, tied the Gamecocks to send the game into extra innings.

Brett Newberg led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to cut the Gamecock lead to 2.

Down to their last out, Gleason knocked a two RBI double to tie the game at 5-5.

After four scoreless innings, Alex Robles launched a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fourteenth to give the Govs the 6-5 win, and the conference series sweep over the Gamecocks.

Josh Rye (3-0) earned the pitching win for the Governors, going 4.2 innings and allowing just three hits and no runs. Grant Chandler (0-1) took the pitching loss for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks now look to get back in the win column against Samford at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Tuesday March 14 at 3 p.m. The Gamecocks then travel to Auburn University to face the Tigers on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State hots OVC foe Eastern Illinois this weekend for a three-game series at Choccolocco Park. The Friday game starts at 6 p.m., with a 1 p.m. start time on Saturday and Sunday.

