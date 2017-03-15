Katie Cline, Editor-in-chief

JSU raised over $400 toward building a well in India—just by playing music.

On Thursday, March 9, the JSU Gives Water charity concert was held on the TMB lawn as part of Homecoming King Carson Bruce’s philanthropy, Neverthirst. The lineup for the evening included the local bands The Frequently, The Great Escape, The Sunsets and Rapper DPB.

Bruce, a Marching Southerner and communication major, was crowned JSU’s 2016 Homecoming King in October. As part of a new reform, all Homecoming candidates arerequired to have a philanthropic platform, and the winner must host one event to benefit that cause during his or her reign.

Bruce’s philanthropy, Neverthirst, is an international Christian nonprofit that brings clean water to underprivileged areas in southern Asia and northern Africa. According to the organization’s website, Neverthirst has provided clean water to over 415,000 people through 6,400 projects in five countries.

“Neverthirst does such a great job at communicating with the people of the villages and with the people who fundraise. I chose them because they are loyal and faithful to serve the world in such a tangible way,” Bruce said. The importance of this well is to ultimately give the people in that region of India clean water. “It is important to the college students because it gives the opportunity to give something that is larger than themselves.”

Bruce’s goal while Homecoming King is for JSU to raise $3,000 to build a well in India. After Thursday’s concert, over $1,400 has been raised.

“We are so vastly blessed in America; it is time to think less of our wants and more of the immediate needs of people who are less fortunate,” said Bruce. “Just imagine if your family did not have enough clean water to drink, cook, or wash with. This project means so much to the region of people we will be helping in India.”

Admission was not charged for the JSU Gives Water concert. All the money raised came from donations made by JSU students, faculty and staff and the Jacksonville community.

Bruce is also partnering with Chick-fil-A of Pell City, Ala. and Engage JSU to raise funds through t-shirt and raffle sales. T-shirts are $20 for short-sleeved shirts and $25 for long-sleeved. Raffle tickets are for a portable Bluetooth speaker and Neverthirst shirt and are $5per entry. The drawing will be held at Engage JSU’s meeting on Monday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

