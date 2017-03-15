Rebekah Hawkins, Associate Editor

JSU handled business this weekend at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. going 3-1 against opponents.

After beginning their tournament with a 4-2 win against Missouri State on Friday, the Gamecocks went on to lose to Loyola-Chicago that same afternoon 2-4.

They bounced back the following day with a huge 8-0 victory against the Samford Bulldogs and brought their weekend record up to 2-1.

Respectable, but the Gamecocks weren’t done.

Alabama A&M was on the slate for the Gamecocks on Sunday.

It took five innings for JSU to stomp AAMU 11-0 and give the Gamecocks a 14-7 record on the season.

Several Gamecocks scored on the day including Hayley Sims, Taylor Rogers and Emily Woodruff who all had two runs apiece.

Anna Chisolm led the day in runs with three after being at bat four times.

Cadi Oliver and Alexus Jimmerson each contributed one run apiece.

Taylor West pitched four innings and struck out six before being traded out for Kirsten Titus in the final inning.

Early in the first inning the Gamecocks got their first two runs from Oliver and Chisolm who scored on a Stephanie Lewis error to the shortstop.

Lewis eventually went out at third base to turn the bottom of the first over to the Bulldogs of AAMU.

A no score gave JSU the opportunity to score three more runs in the top of the second.

Rogers scored first after a Chisolm single that sent Woodruff to third base.

Following Oliver’s single to left field, Chisolm headed to third while Woodruff went home.

Chisolm scored her second run of the game after Lewis grounded out to third base.

At the end of the second the Gamecocks were steadily putting the game out of reach 5-0.

The top of third gave the Gamecocks two more runs.

Rogers got her first after Chisolm grounded out second.

Sims grabbed her first run of the game right on Rogers’ heels to put the Gamecocks up 7-0.

The Bulldogs desperately needed a run but would not get one.

They held the Gamecocks to their same 7-run lead in the fourth inning, but it was too little too late for AAMU.

Jimmerson grabbed her first and only run of the game early in the fifth inning with help from Rogers.

It was the first run of four in the Gamecocks’ last inning at bat.

Woodruff doubled to left field giving Sims the opportunity to get her final run of the game and put the Gamecocks ahead by nine.

Woodruff scored her final of the game after an Amber Jones single to center.

Chisolm took the Gamecocks home with her third and final run of the game moments later.

The Gamecocks went ahead 11-0 and the bottom of the fifth was empty for the Bulldogs.

Jacksonville State will play a double header against Kennesaw State Friday, with the first game beging at noon.

Advertisements