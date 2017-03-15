Rana Taylor, Special to the Chanticleer

On Sunday, March 12, JSU’s Greek gathered together in the TMB auditorium for the annual Greek Week Awards.

Greek Week is annual event that pits fraternities and sororities against each other in a week full of friendly competition.

This year, Interfraternity Council Fraternities (IFC), National Panhellenic Conference (NPC) Sororities and National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Fraternities and Sororities were split into teams for the duration of Greek Week. There were a total of five teams. The teams were divided as follows:

Team 1: Tau Delta Phi, Phi Mu, Kappa Alpha Psi and Kappa Alpha Order

Team 2: Kappa Sigma, Alpha Omicron Pi, Omega Psi Psi and Zeta Phi Beta

Team 3: Sigma Nu, Zeta Tau Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta

Team 4: Delta Chi, Delta Zeta, Alpha Phi Alpha and Sigma Gamma Rho

Team 5: Pi Kappa Phi, Alpha Xi Delta, Phi Beta Sigma and Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The overall winner was determined by calculating the team’s placing in each of the week’s events: the kickball tournament, Greek Olympics, Penny Wars and Greek Sing.

The overall winner was Team 1 (Tau Delta Phi, Phi Mu, Kappa Alpha Psi and Kappa Alpha Order). The Team 2 (Kappa Sigma, Alpha Omicron Pi, Omega Psi Psi and Zeta Phi Beta) was the first runner up, and Team 3 (Sigma Nu, Zeta Tau Alpha and Delta Sigma Theta) rounded out the top three at second runner up.

Along with the overall placing, Team 3 won Penny Wars; Team 1 won the Greek Olympics, and Team 2 won Greek Sing and the kickball tournament.

Together the Greek community at Jacksonville State University collected over $600 and over 530 toys for the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to the “fun” awards, the awards ceremony recognized JSU’s Greek organizations for their academic and leadership achievements.

In the campus Greek community, 10 chapters boasted at least 80% of their members with an overall minimum 3.0 GPA.

“[This past year was] a record breaking year in Greek academics with the all-Greek average a 3.1,” said Josh Robinson, the Assistant Director of Student Life.

The other scholarship awards were as follows:

The IFC Highest Grade Point Average was awarded to Delta Chi.

The NPHC Highest Grade Point Average was awarded to Kappa Alpha Psi.

The NPC Highest Grade Point Average was awarded to Zeta Tau Alpha.

The IFC Highest New-Member Grade Point Average was awarded to Tau Delta Phi.

The NPHC Highest New-Member Grade Point Average was awarded to Delta Sigma Theta.

The NPC Highest New-Member Grade Point Average was awarded to Zeta Tau Alpha.

The IFC Most Improved Grade Point Average was awarded to Tau Delta Phi.

The NPHC Most Improved Grade Point Average was awarded to Omega Psi Psi.

The NPC Most Improved Grade Point Average was awarded to Phi Mu.

The prestigious Greek Man and Woman of the Year awards were also given out to the students who best exemplified the scholastic, philanthropic, and leadership ideals of the JSU Greek community.

Kyle Burt, a member of Kappa Alpha Order, was named the 2016 Greek Man of the Year. Burt is a senior finance major.

Jesslan Sharp, a member of Zeta Tau Alpha, was named the 2016 Greek Woman of the Year. Sharp is a senior political science major.

The Faculty Advisor of the Year title was awarded to Andrea Rains of Alpha Omicron Pi. Rains is an instructor in the Department of Kinesiology.

JSU has a tradition of having an active Greek community, and this year’s Greek Week proves that yet again.

