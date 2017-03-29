Hannah Grant, Staff Reporter
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Jacksonville State beach volleyball team completed their “Battle on the Bay” tournament falling to host Eckerd College 4-1 on Saturday.
The Gamecocks fought hard to the finish, having one of the best days in program history, cutting it short a couple of sets of defeating the Tritons in the day’s finale at Northshore Beach.
Junior duo started the day Hannah Kirk and Charis Ludtke took over the No. 2 position with a 21-17 and 21- 19 sweep.
Three pair Maddie Cloutier and Sadie Anderson shook the crowd with a close rally before trailing at the end.
Meanwhile, Eckerd College took a 21- 12 defeat by sophomore pair Jae-Lynn Visscher and Katie Will. The duo eventually came up short to EC’s 21-16 and 15-11 victories.
Visscher and Will left a big impression within the venue as the combination faced 16-ranked Florida International.
The pair took the Panthers into extra points in a winner-take-all third game.
The Gamecocks won 21-18 in game one only to give up the second.
The Finale was a point-for-point match- up with FIU ending in a Gamecock 17-15 defeat.
In the remaining duals, Hailey Hughes remained partnered with Shayla Schmidt at the fourth position, while Mackenzie Rombach slid back into the fifth spot for both of Saturday’s matches alongside Ashley Clingan.
The Gamecocks make the trek back home after a 10-day, 13-match journey through the Sunshine State during spring break.
JSU will travel next to Atlanta, Ga., April 1 and 2 to compete in Georgia State’s Diggin’ Duals Tournament.