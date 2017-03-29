Hannah Grant, Staff Reporter

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Jacksonville State beach volleyball team completed their “Battle on the Bay” tournament falling to host Eckerd College 4-1 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks fought hard to the finish, having one of the best days in program history, cutting it short a couple of sets of defeating the Tritons in the day’s finale at Northshore Beach.

Junior duo started the day Hannah Kirk and Charis Ludtke took over the No. 2 position with a 21-17 and 21- 19 sweep.

Three pair Maddie Cloutier and Sadie Anderson shook the crowd with a close rally before trailing at the end.

Meanwhile, Eckerd College took a 21- 12 defeat by sophomore pair Jae-Lynn Visscher and Katie Will. The duo eventually came up short to EC’s 21-16 and 15-11 victories.

Visscher and Will left a big impression within the venue as the combination faced 16-ranked Florida International.