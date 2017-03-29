The Gamecocks took care of SEMO in a sweep doubleheader on Sunday. The skies were cloudy and the day was warm at University Field Sunday when Southeast Missouri came to town. The Gamecocks were on just their second set of OVC Conference matchups but boasting a 19-9 overall record. Three Gamecocks scored runs en route to the 3-1 victory in the first game. Jamie McGuire was 2-for-2 and had a home- run in the fourth inning that gave the Gamecocks their final run. Taylor Sloan was 2-for- 3 and Anna Chisolm was 1-for-2. Both she and Leila Chamber contributed to the final score with one run apiece. Chisolm opened the bottom of the rst with a triple that put her on

third. After Cadi Oliver grounded out and Alexus Jimmerson went out at first, Chisolm headed home to put the Gamecocks ahead by one. The Gamecocks second run came at the bottom of the second. With bases loaded McGuire singled and sent Chambers home for her first and only run of the game. The Gamecocks’ and SEMO went scoreless in the third inning, but at the bottom of the fourth the Gamecocks sealed the deal with their last run. McGuire homered to center and took it home for the Gamecocks. Three scoreless innings later and the Gamecocks took their second conference victory and readied for their evening rematch. SEMO came prepared for game two. The Gamecocks scored four early in the first two innings and opened it up to score

five in the fifth inning. While SEMO managed five runs, three in the final inning, it was too little too late and the Gamecocks ultimately took the game and the sweep 9-5. Eight different Gamecocks scored runs including Stephanie Lewis who was at bat four times and had two runs and two hits. Sloan was 2-for-4 and Chambers was 2-for-3. Between the three pitchers for the Gamecocks they had five strikeouts. The Gamecocks started their scoring early in the bottom of the first with a Jimmerson run that was helped by McGuire’s single and Lewis’ double. After Sloan singled on the next pitch, both Lewis and McGuire ran home and put the Game- cocks ahead 3-1. SEMO scored their first run of the day of a homer at the top of the second. The Gamecocks answered in the bottom with a homer by Chisolm that gave the Gamecocks a 4-1 lead. The third and fourth innings were scoreless for both teams but then the fifth came around. SEMO managed their second run in the top but it was the bottom inning that impressed.