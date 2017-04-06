Brittany Robertson, Staff Writer

It is interesting how much a person can change in a decade. For my sister, it was a change for the better.

On Feb. 24, 2017, my sister, Rebecca, and I attended our first convention together: the Supernatural convention in Nashville, Tenn. Now, I have been to others before, but they were all small compared to the massive turnout this convention offered. For those thatdo not know, “Supernatural” is a popular T.V. show about two brothers who hunt monsters and demons. But to get here, we had to save up nearly $2,000 for Gold Panel Passes. We wanted to make sure that we got to meet Jared and Jensen up close.

Saturday was crazy and jam-packed, between running around for photos that we had paid for and my additional shopping at the vendors’ tables. There was this beautiful moment when one of the main actors, Jensen Ackles, came out to sing for everyone, and, instead, the whole room burst into song for Jensen. We sang the happy birthday song to him, and I could just feel the energy of the room.

“The best part of the weekend was hugging Jared and getting his and Jensen’s autographs. Also, seeing Cliff and Megan [my friends]. Okay that’s not one but I loved all those moments,” Rebecca said.

The best part of the whole experience was seeing Rebecca talking to her hero, Jared Padalecki. When my sister started watching the show, she was eight and I was eleven. We have grown up watching these two actors portray two brothers and really connected with each one.

My sister most connected with Jared, and this was when the show became less about the plot and more about the actors. For the longest time, my sister felt like a nobody. Even in the family she felt like she had no one, but when she started watching the show and saw this character that sounded just like her, she started getting better. She was very shy and did not talk to anyone, but because of the show she is more outgoing and confident in herself

“When [my sister and I] were waiting in line for autographs, I told her I was going to tell Jared three things,” Rebecca said. “One, that he has been my hero since I was 8 years old. Two, that Season 4 was my favorite. Three, if he could tell his wife (who was also on the show) that I love her and wish I could have met her. As far as meeting him goes, he was the sweetest, kindest man on the planet. He is a phenomenal hugger. He’s also a lot bigger in person and has this happy, loving vibe.”

This was a once in a lifetime experience for both of us. How often will we get a chance to meet the cast of the one show that really changed us? Not very. We made the most of it, though. Money was not an issue to us (this weekend, anyway) even though the convention was extremely expensive, but I can say that it was the greatest, most life changing moment of our lives.

“It was great being surrounded by more people like me, especially since it was a specific con about my favorite show. The people were very kind and helpful, and made every event so inviting and welcoming. We made friends with a mother and her two daughters that were there. I really enjoyed [the convention] and can’t wait until the next one,” Rebecca said.

Conventions are more than just fangirls, merchandising and panels. True, it is fun to do those things but I think the biggest thing is that I am comfortable there than I am at school or work. Conventions are about that one chance to be a part of a something bigger than just myself. Supernatural is not just a T.V. show to us, it is a unique and open family for anyone and everyone. We live by the words that the character Bobby Singer said, “Family don’t end with blood.” Just because the fans are not related, that does not mean we are not a family to each other.

“I plan on going back soon,” Rebecca said. “It probably won’t be until 2019 since I have to save up again.”

