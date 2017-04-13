Rebekah Hawkins, Associate Editor

Tennessee State had no idea what they were getting into when the Gamecocks came into town, shutting them out and sweeping a doubleheader last Sunday.

The Gamecocks gave the Tigers no chance to score in either of the games, winning the first 7-0 and the second 8-0.

Alexus Jimmerson continued her impressive first year with three runs on the day.

Taylor Sloan was behind her and was 2-for-4.

Torre Roberts and Stephanie Lewis contributed with one run apiece. At the top of the first the Gamecocks jumped out ahead by two after a Lewis triple.

With Sloan on third and Jimmerson on second, both Gamecocks grabbed a run before the inning turned over to TSU.

It wasn’t until the top of the fourth, with help from Whitney Gillespie’s single, that Lewis was able to score her first run of the game and put the Gamecocks out ahead 3-0.

The Gamecocks exploded in the fifth inning with Sloan, Jimmerson and Roberts scoring.

Sloan went to bat first in the top of the fifth and singled to put her on first base.

With help from Jimmerson, Jamie McGuire and Gillespie, Sloan was able to score the fourth run for the Gamecocks.

Jimmerson scored next after Leila Chambers walked and loaded the bases.

Emily Woodruff was then hit by a pitch, giving Roberts the go-ahead to score. The Gamecocks were ahead 6-0 heading into the sixth inning.

Jimmerson scored the last and final run of the game in the top of the sixth after she tripled and made it to third base.

McGuire doubled on the next pitch and Jimmerson ran home.

The game finished after a scoreless bottom sixth and seventh inning, with the score 7-0.

Game two saw eight different Gamecocks score one run apiece to give the Gamecocks their 8-0 win.

Every one went through the lineup three times except for Anna Chisolm, who had two at bats.

McGuire scored the first run of the game at the top of second with help from Chambers and Gillespie who both singled to put McGuire on third.

The Gamecocks scored the remainder of their runs in the top of the third inning. Chisolm scored first after she walked to first and was pushed to third with a hit from Jimmerson and an error the helped Sloan advance.

Gillespie homered next and went home along with Lewis, Jimmerson and Sloan who scored unearned.

The score was at 6-0 and after Chisolm tripled at the end of the inning, scoring both Woodruff and Chambers to give the Gamecocks the 8-0 victory.

The sweep in the series gave the Gamecocks a 30-9 record overall and they remain at the top of the OVC standings.

The Gamecocks return home to play a doubleheader against Austin Peay tomorrow, with the first game begging at 1 p.m.

