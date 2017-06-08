In honor of Orientation starting today, we’d like to present the 2017 Gamecock Guide! Our staff worked very hard on this guide during the month of May, and we hope that it will help incoming Freshman and graduating seniors alike navigate all aspects of JSU. And for those of you who can’t pick up a physical copy, here it is online for your perusing pleasure!

*Edit: due to an error, Miss Jalia Wilkins was accidentally left off of the original GO! Leaders page (pg 5). She has since been added. The Chanticleer apologizes for this error.*

