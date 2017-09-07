Brannon Cahela, Staff Writer

Opened on September 5, the Division of Student Affairs food pantry aims to gather supplies to help students and faculty in need. The food pantry stocks its shelves with non-perishable goods and toiletries for students and faculty in need.

“College is difficult for everyone,” said Kasey Gamble, the Vice President of Student Activities. “We’re all trying to make something of ourselves, and we should help each other as much as possible.”

Gamble has made it her mission to see the food pantry’s shelves stocked.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the food we received had to be thrown out because it was expired,” Gamble said. “It just broke my heart. We could really use food right now.”

Gamble asked students, faculty and community members to consider how much it could help if everyone contributed.

“A little bit goes a long way,” said Gamble. “Even if a student can only bring in one can, can you imagine the difference it would make if everyone on campus helped out?”

For those looking for an opportunity to help fellow JSU students in need, here is an opportunity to make a positive difference in someone’s life.

There are four food and donation drop off locations around campus: the housing office (Bibb Graves Room 103), the student health center, the dean of student’s office (TMB Room 402) and the library. The food pantry takes canned goods and other packaged food items. In addition to food, the food pantry also stocks toiletries such as shampoo, conditioner and lotion.

There are many other passionate people behind the food pantry besides Gamble. Rochelle Smith, the Director of Residence Life and Debbie Taylor, the Assistant Dean of Students both helped found and organize this project. For more information about the food pantry, please contact Smith or Taylor at rdsmith@jsu.edu or dbtaylor@jsu.edu, or contact any SGA officer.

The food pantry is a new project, so its shelves aren’t as full as they could be. While they have plenty of toiletries, they could “definitely, definitely use more food,” according to Gamble.

Most students are completely oblivious to the situations of their classmates, never truly knowing what their home lives are like outside of the classroom. The food pantry is a great way to assist those who are in a tight spot financially.

For those who need food or toiletries the food pantry is located in the basement of Sparkman Hall. It is open on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 1-5 p.m. Come by and take what you need.

