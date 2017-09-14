Grant Benefield, Staff Reporter

After posting a pair of 3-0 sweeps on Friday, Gamecock Volleyball kept things going on Saturday with a championship finish in the Jefferson’s/State Farm Invitational Tournament.

In their first two matches of the tournament on Friday, the Gamecocks defeated North Carolina A&T and Alcorn State each by 3-0 scores.

The Gamecocks (10-3) started off their Saturday with a 3-0 thrashing of Mississippi Valley State (1-8) by set scores of 25-14, 25-14, and 25-11.

Allyson Zuhlke led the Gamecocks in kills with 12. She would also tally 2 blocks.

Mackenzie Rombach recorded 8 kills, and Madison Cooler would have 7.

Jennifer Hart collected 24 assists and 12 digs for the Gamecocks.

Hannah Kirk would lead the team defensively with 18 digs. She would also collect 5 assists.

The championship match would be more of the same for the Gamecocks, capping off a pristine tournament run with a 3-0 victory over Louisiana Monroe (3-9) by set scores of 25-14, 25-21, and 25-22.

Cooler would lead the way offensively for the Gamecocks with 10 kills (a career high), 2 aces, and a block. Cooler would go on to claim tournament MVP honors after collecting 30 kills and 30 digs over the tournament.

Charis Ludtke collected 9 kills and 2 aces, including her 1000th kill of her career. She would be named to the all-tournament team along with Cooler.

Hart would duplicate her stats from the previous match, posting 24 assists and 12 digs.

The Gamecocks will now get a well-deserved break until next weekend at the The Citadel’s Bulldog Invitational in Charleston, South Carolina, where they will open tourney play against Winthrop.

Advertisements