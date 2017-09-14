Corny puns from staff writer Daniel Mayes

Jimmy Buffett played drums as a child. When he learned he was given a cheeseburger and snare advice.

Deciding where to eat in the late morning is awesome because there are a brunch of restaurants to choose from.

A New England University was doing research on Lyme disease. They bought their subjects from the Boston Sell-Ticks.

When I’m sick I can’t go to Starbucks because of the cough fee.

If you go on vacation to La Paz, you better take pictures, or no one will Bolivia went there. (**Editor’s Note** We have run this one before but it’s awesome so we’re running it again)

