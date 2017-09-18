Daniel Mayes, Staff Sports Reporter

The Jacksonville State Soccer team suffered their first home defeat of the season on Sunday, falling to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 1-0.

In a match in which the two teams played each other remarkably close, as the two squads finished with nearly identical stats, a Tennessee Tech goal in the second half proved to be the difference.

Tennessee Tech outshot JSU just 10-9 on the afternoon, and the Gamecocks and Golden Eagles both registered four shots on goal and 12 fouls apiece.

The stat that proved to be the difference in the contest was saves, as Gamecock Goaltender Caroline Robinson was able to keep out only three of the Golden Eagles’ four shots, while TTU’s Kari Naerdemann stopped all four of Jacksonville State’s.

The lone goal of the match came in the 52nd minute, as Kendall Powell of Tennessee Tech headed in the ball over the outstretched hands of Robinson.

Midfielder Tina Marolt was credited with the assist on the goal for the Golden Eagles as she found Powell on a serve from near midfield.

Forward Rachel Blanding led the offensive effort for the Gamecocks, as the sophomore was responsible for four of the Gamecocks’ shots, including two of the four that JSU managed to put on goal.

Madison Carruthers and Chloe Doherty also managed to get a shot on goal for JSU, but both were turned away by Naerdemann.

For the Golden Eagles, Nora Vicsek also tallied two shots on goal, while Kaitie Shipley chipped in the fourth.

The Gamecocks had tallied two victories and one draw in the three matches held at JSU Soccer Field coming into Sunday’s matchup, which was their first home contest after five consecutive games on the road.

After falling to UT Martin in their OVC opening match on Friday and suffering defeat at the hands of the Golden Eagles on Sunday, Jacksonville State’s record stands at 3-5-2 overall and 0-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Gamecocks will look to rebound and pick up their first OVC victory of the season on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1p.m., when Jacksonville State is set to take on Murray State.

