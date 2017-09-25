Grant Benefield, Chanticleer Sports Reporter

The Gamecocks’ recent struggles continued Sunday afternoon at home against the defending OVC champion Murray State, falling 3-0 to the Racers.

Within the first ten minutes of play, the Gamecocks (3-6-2, 0-3-0) fell behind a 2-0 deficit that they would not be able to overcome.

The loss to Murray State (7-1-1, 2-0-1) brings the losing skid to four in a row.

The Racers wasted no time getting on the board on Sunday, with Rebecca Kubin scoring in the fourth minute off of a blocked shot.

The goal was Kubin’s fourth of the season.

Murray State would score again just minutes later, with Harriet Withers scoring on an assist from Kubin in the eighth minute.

The goal brought Withers’ total to nine on the season.

Withers finished with six shots, four on goal.

Kubin made four shots, with two on goal.

The Racers struck again early in the second period, with Miyah Watford scoring on an assist from Withers in the 48th minute.

The Gamecocks struggled to find scoring opportunities against Murray State, tallying just four shots on goal to the Racers’ nine.

Gamecock forward Kayla Thompson contributed four of the Gamecocks’ 10 total shots, with two on goal.

Gamecock goalkeeper Caroline Robinson earned six saves, and Racer goalie Alex Steigerwald made four saves.

The Gamecocks will now look to break their losing skid and earn their first OVC win of the season with another home match this Friday, where they will host Austin Peay (7-3-1, 2-1-1) at 7 p.m. at the soccer complex.

