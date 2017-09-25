Daniel Mayes, Chanticleer Sports Reporter

A quarterback controversy can often cause tension and even tear apart a football team, but for Jacksonville State, having multiple quarterbacks that can play is not a problem but a weapon.

In Saturday’s 31-10 victory over Liberty, the Gamecocks alternated quarterbacks, with usual starter Bryant Horn playing the first two offensive series before junior Kendrick Doss entered the game on the third.

“We decided we were going to play Kendrick Doss during the third series,” Coach John Grass said after the game. “It wasn’t anything to do with Bryant, we just wanted to play Kendrick.”

Doss had seen action sparingly in mop-up duty in the season-opening game against Chattanooga, but Saturday was the first extended action the redshirt junior has been a part of for Jacksonville State.

The two quarterbacks rotated in and out throughout the remainder of the game, with both finding some success.

Horn was the more prolific passer, completing nine of his 19 attempts for 181 yards and an 80-yard touchdown strike to freshman tight end Trae Barry to open up the scoring on the night for JSU.

Doss also found some success through the air, though with fewer chances, going 8-10 for 64 yards.

Doss made his impact on the game on the ground, rushing three times for 32 yards, but picking up a key score on a 15-yard touchdown run, the first for the Florence, Alabama native.

“It felt very good to get that first one,” Doss said after the game. “I have been waiting a long time for it.”

Doss originally signed with Ole Miss out of Florence High School, but, after a year with no playing time, Doss would transfer to Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he spent a season before arriving at JSU prior to the 2016 campaign.

Coach Grass says that both quarterbacks are on board with the two-quarterback system, and the two have a great friendship.

“No one was more excited for Doss’ touchdown than Horn and that speaks volumes of their relationship. They have a lot of respect for one another.”

Despite the constant rotation, the Gamecock offense seemed to find a rhythm, putting up their largest offensive output, 385 total yards and 31 points, on the season to date.

Grass says Bryant Horn will remain the starter, but his team has no issue with the two-quarterback system, and it is something the Gamecocks will use going forward despite the unpopularity of the method in college football.

“A lot of people don’t like rotating quarterbacks, but I’m all about developing the No. 2 guy.”

Horn, Doss and the Gamecocks will next see the field again on the road in Cookeville, Tennessee against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

