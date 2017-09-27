Kate Fleming, Staff Writer

Saturday, September 23, Alpha Xi Delta at JSU hosted a color run and raised $15,000 for their philanthropy Autism Speaks.

Alpha Xi has been nationally partnered with Autism Speaks since 2009. Autism Speaks is an autism advocacy organization that sponsors autism research and outreach events.

This was the 7th Annual Color Me Alpha Xi run. Over 400 people registered to run in the 5k and 1 mile run.

The JSU chapter of Alpha Xi has been challenged by their national leaders to raise $21,000 this year, and they are planning on doing their 4th Annual Taco Xi in April and a few spirit nights at local restaurants until they reach their goal. They have until May to raise the remaining $6,000.

“When we reach our goal set by Alpha Xi Delta HQ each year, they raise the goal to challenge us to do even better than we did the previous year,” said Chase Chandler, Philanthropy Chairwoman of Alpha Xi Delta at JSU.

Nationally, Alpha Xi has raised over $6.5 million for Autism Speaks.

“We definitely hold our philanthropy close to our hearts,” said Chandler.

To learn more about the organization Autism Speaks visit https://www.autismspeaks.org/

and for more information about Alpha Xi Delta at JSU visit http://jsu.alphaxidelta.org/.

