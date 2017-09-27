Rebekah Hawkins, Associate Editor

The JSU volleyball team traveled to Southeast Missouri and fell to the Redhawks 25-14, 25-22 and 25-20 in three sets.

The loss came after the Gamecocks’ Ohio Valley Conference opening victory over Tennessee Tech.

With the loss, the Gamecocks move to 1-1 in conference play and 14-6 on the season.

The Gamecocks struggled to put anything together in the first set of the night.

SEMO scored five quick before JSU could put one point on the board.

Allyson Zuhlke got the Gamecocks on the board with a kill followed by a service ace from Charis Ludtke.

The Redhawks locked the Gamecocks at five and proceeded to score six with only one kill from Ludtke interrupting the streak.

She had another kill to move JSU up to seven, but by that time the Redhawks had doubled the Gamecocks’ points.

JSU managed another seven before the set ended with SEMO victorious.

The second set was more evenly matched.

The Gamecocks went ahead early 4-2, and stayed ahead through four ties until the Redhawks went ahead 15-14.

Mackenzie Rombach and Kaylie Milton had three kills that propelled the Gamecocks up to 17, still only down by one.

SEMO went up 21-18 and then a kill by Ludtke started the Gamecocks on a four-point run that boosted them ahead 22-21.

The Redhawks tied it up and scored four of their own to claim the second set.

Heading into the final set, it began shaky for the Gamecocks who were down 5-2 fast.

A kill by Rombach had them down 6-4, before the Redhawks scored another three to go up 9-4.

Two errors and two kills later and the Gamecocks came within one.

SEMO went ahead 11-8 and Ludtke again started a four-point run, helped by Redhawk attack errors, that gave the Gamecocks their first lead of the night 12-11.

The score tied two more times before the Gamecocks lost control and couldn’t catch back up.

SEMO halted them at 20 and went on to sweep the series.

Despite the loss, the match was well matched. JSU had 41 kills to SEMO’s 47, 39 assists to SEMO’s 44 and 35 digs to their 40.

Overall the Gamecocks hit .260 on the night while SEMO hit .356 overall including a .500 in the first set.

Zuhlke led the night for both teams with 17 kills, Rombach had nine and Ludtke rounded it out with eight.

Jennifer Hart led both teams with 28 assists and led the Gamecocks with 11 digs.

JSU returns to action against Morehead State on Sept. 29.

They finally come home for their home OVC opener against Tennessee State on Oct. 16.

Advertisements