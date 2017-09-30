Daniel Mayes, Chanticleer Sports Reporter

After an up and down first half from the Gamecock offense, Jacksonville State recovered in the second to put away Tennessee Tech 34-7 for their 25th consecutive Ohio Valley Conference win on Saturday.

A career night from junior receiver Demontez Terry and an excellent game from quarterback Kendrick Doss in relief of starter Bryant Horn propelled the Gamecock offense to their most prolific game of the season with 523 total yards

Doss, who played the majority of the second half over Horn, passed for 196 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 63 yards and another score.

Meanwhile, Terry brought in eight receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 38-yard strike from Doss.

On their first drive of the game, the Gamecock offense blazed right down the field in five plays and 75 yards, and Tramel Terry punched the ball into the end zone.

The 3-yard score for the University of Georgia transfer was his first touchdown as a JSU Gamecock and made the score 7-0 just 2:15 into the game.

Then, the offense ran into some trouble.

After a three-and-out on their next possession, the Gamecocks committed three turnovers on as many possessions.

Doss replaced starter Bryant Horn and fumbled on his first snap of the game, then threw an interception on a deep ball that Tennessee Tech Safety Deontay Wilson wrestled away from Demontez Terry.

Then, thanks to a couple of long runs from Roc Thomas, the Gamecock offense managed a 10-play drive that got JSU down to the TTU 7 before the Golden Eagles picked off Bryant Horn.

Thomas was a steady presence for Jacksonville State all game, rushing for 102 yards on 18 carries.

Despite the turnovers, the Gamecock defense held the Golden Eagles to a couple of missed field goal attempts and JSU managed to put together a drive to end the half on a high note.

Jacksonville State marched the ball 70 yards and Doss punched the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run with just 18 seconds left in the half to put JSU up 14-0 at the break.

The Gamecocks came out of the locker room ready to put away the game.

On their first offensive drive, Doss found Krenwick Sanders on a screen pass, and Sanders broke a tackle and sprinted 34 yards for a TD.

Tennessee Tech struck right back however, as quarterback Andre Sale found Dontez Byrd for a 56-yard score to make cut the tally to 20-7.

The long pass was really the only blemish on an otherwise stellar night for the Gamecock defense, who held the Golden Eagles to just 229 yards, with Darius Jackson tallying a career-high four tackles for loss.

Tech was unable to find any more offense and Terry’s touchdown from Doss followed by a Tyus Flakes score with just :29 left iced the game at 34-7.

The win puts JSU’s record at 3-1, including 1-0 in OVC play, and drops TTU to 0-5 (0-2).

The Gamecocks will take on Austin Peay, who took down No. 21 UT-Martin on Saturday, on the road in Clarksville, Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

