Grant Benefield, Chanticleer Sports Reporter

The Gamecocks’ (14-8, 1-3) early struggles in their conference schedule continued Saturday afternoon, as the team dropped its third straight OVC match to Eastern Kentucky (5-13, 3-1) in four sets (22-25, 25-20, 12-25, 20-25).

The losing streak comes on a tough four-game away stretch to start OVC conference play.

EKU took control early, taking the first set 25-22 over the Gamecocks.

JSU responded in the second set, clenching 25-20 and tying the match 1-1 thanks to a kill from Mackenzie Rombach.

The Colonels won the third set handily by a score of 25-12.

In the fourth set, EKU held off a late rally from the Gamecocks to take the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

Allyson Zuhlke led the Gamecocks with 13 kills. She also tallied 2 blocks.

Charis Ludtke collected 12 kills and 2 service aces.

Madison Cooler had 10 kills, and Mackenzie Rombach had 8. Both collected 3 blocks.

Jennifer Hart contributed 37 assists and 5 digs.

The Gamecocks will now look forward to hosting their next four OVC matches at home.

JSU’s home-stand begins with Tennessee State (5-12, 1-3) on Friday.

