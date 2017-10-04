Logan Arnwine, Chanticleer Sports Reporter

The Belmont Bruins instantly set the pace of the game by applying pressure on the Gamecocks early on, which they carried to a 4-1 victory over Jacksonville State on Sunday, Oct. 1, in Nashville, Tenn.

Coming off their first conference victory against Austin Peay, the Gamecocks hoped to carry over any momentum into Belmont, but from the opening kick, the Bruins had other ideas.

In the first 20:06 of play, Belmont attempted seven shots on JSU’s senior goalkeeper, Caroline Robinson.

Robinson protected her team’s goal by applying heavy pressure on three shots, forcing them off target and saving another three.

The seventh and final shot found its way into the back of the net, thanks to a well-placed corner kick from Belmont’s senior forward Belicia Mendiola to junior midfielder Julie Boozer, who pushed the ball past the defense.

In the same amount of time, JSU attempted two shots, with neither able to tally the scoreboard.

Four shots were taken the rest of the half between the two teams: two by JSU and two by Belmont.

JSU received a penalty kick off a handball in the box from the corner.

This lined up junior midfielder, Claire Petersen to score on the PK to tie the contest 1-1 going into halftime.

Out of the half, Belmont set up a flurry of shot attempts by kicking eight unanswered by 16:23 into the second half.

Although not one of them ended in a goal, the eagerness for Belmont to score was rising.

Then, at 79:30 the Bruins finally kicked in a goal that would completely change the atmosphere of the game from a surprising nail biter to a downhill battle against the Gamecocks.

Belmont would then score two more goals to close out the match and win 4-1 at their well-respected home field, Rose Park.

What killed Jacksonville State was the shot comparison.

JSU had a total of six shots on the contest and only one in the second half, whereas, Belmont had 27 total and 18 in the second.

On the game, goalkeeper, Caroline Robinson, maintained to save eight shots.

Along with Claire Petersen’s goal, Danielle Monroe, Lindsay Albani, Kayla Thompson, and Nadia Plawiuk had shot attempts, with Thompson attempting two.

The Gamecocks’ overall record is currently at 4-7-2 and 1-4 in the conference.

They play the team below them in the Ohio Valley Conference standings, Eastern Illinois, Friday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. in efforts to solidify their second win in conference play.

