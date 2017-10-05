Alissa Camplin, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The head of Playboy, Hugh Hefner, died after going into cardiac arrest and experiencing respiratory failure. E.Coli and Septicemia (blood poisoning) were also contributing factors to his passing.

He died on Wednesday, September 27, at the age of 91. According to TMZ, Hefner was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe in an intimate ceremony three days later. He bought this burial plot in the Corridor of Memories Mausoleum in 1992 for $75,000.

Hefner’s widow, Crystal Harris, opened up about burying the media

frontrunner in a heartfelt statement on Monday.

“We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity,” she said. “He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world. I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful.”

“There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner,” Harris continued. “I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences, to the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you.”

Hefner’s 26-year-old son, Cooper, raved over his father’s legacy on the

day of his passing.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural

pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and

cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and

sexual freedom,” he said. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the

heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in

history. He will be greatly missed by many…”

Advertisements