Grant Benefield, Chanty Sports Reporter

Gamecock soccer was blanked offensively Sunday, falling 2-0 to OVC opponent Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

The match was the second of two on the Gamecocks’ (5-8-2, 2-5-0) road trip to Illinois, in which JSU bested Eastern Illinois 1-0 on Friday.

The Cougars’ (6-6-2, 4-2-1) defense was more than stingy against the Gamecocks on Sunday in Edwardsville, limiting JSU to just 3 total shots, 2 of which were on goal.

Of the 3 shots for the Gamecocks, Rachel Blanding contributed 2 (1 on goal) and Kayla Thompson added 1 shot on goal.

SIUE took 12 shots in the match, including 4 on goal.

The Cougars also topped the Gamecocks in fouls and corner kicks, committing 11 fouls to JSU’s 16, and kicking 5 corners compared to just 1 from the Gamecocks.

The Cougars opened scoring in the 14th minute on a goal from Caroline Hoefert assisted by Emily Grahl.

SIUE’s stalwart defense protected that lead, and the Cougars added on some extra insurance in the 81st minute.

Becca Jostes dribbled inside the box to beat Gamecock goalkeeper Caroline Robinson, making the score 2-0.

That score would hold, dropping JSU to 2-5-0 in conference play.

The Gamecocks have six points in the OVC, so their upcoming 2-game homestand against Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State will be critical to the playoff picture for JSU.

The Gamecocks’ upcoming homestand will begin on Friday.

