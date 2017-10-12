Grace Cockrell, Staff Writer

When someone thinks about the month of October, typically Halloween comes to mind. But for families of those who have lost their lives to the battle of breast cancer, it’s usually something a lot scarier than ghosts and ghouls. On average, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes, and one woman will die of breast cancer every thirteen minutes.

The sisters of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority believe in the importance of breast cancer education, awareness and aiding in the fight. Not only have they taken this issue on as their national philanthropy, but the sisters of the Zeta Psi chapter work to make a lasting impact on campus and all over Jacksonville by raising funds for a cure.

“My great-grandmother passed away from breast cancer when I was younger so the philanthropy was always very important to me,” said Ashlee Jones, a ZTA and JSU alumna who currently works as the Foundation Marketing manager for Regional Medical Center in Anniston, “and not just because it was so personal, but because this was something that has affected so many other families, too. It’s a very harrowing connection to share with someone, but it’s important to bring light to this disease and for people to know that they have a support system to rely on, because positivity and hope during treatment is one of the most important things you can have.”

Each year, Zeta Tau Alpha at JSU hosts a few events that will literally have people “thinking pink.”

The chapter hosts the “Think Pink” football game here at JSU and asks all JSU students, faculty, and community to wear pink to the as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Zeta sisters will also be selling pink shakers, handing out pink ribbons and will walk out onto the field with breast cancer survivors during pre-game.

This year’s Think Pink game will take place Saturday, October 14 at 3 p.m. as the Gamecocks take on Eastern Kentucky.

Another big fundraiser that is taking place around campus right now is “Paint the Town Pink”. Each October, the Zetas hang pink bows all over Jacksonville. The chapter sells bows to friends and families to be hung in homes and offices which raises money for Breast Cancer Education and Awareness beyond Jacksonville.

“Breast Cancer Awareness is something that I find extremely important,” said DeLena Harris, a senior broadcast communications major and the secretary of the Zeta Psi chapter. “Three years ago, I didn’t know nearly as much as I do know about the effects of breast cancer, how to self-check and how to educate others. I also didn’t realize how many people breast cancer affected and that men can be diagnosed with breast cancer as well.”

Students can help by sponsoring a bow for ten dollars that will be on display in Jacksonville or by making a donation of any amount to the cause. The bows are on sale through October 14 and separate donations can be made during the entire month of October.

“I think the heart of Greek life is serving others,” Jones said, “just as a line of the ZTA Creed says, ‘to learn the nobility of serving, thereby earning the right to be served.’ The best leaders have servant’s hearts, and working together to help those around you is the building block of a strong leader. No matter what your philanthropy or organization is, it’s important to give back and to help better your community and those around you. That’s what being a true leader is.”

Don’t miss the chance to give back and aid in the fight against breast cancer and in helping Zetas put their crown on a cure!

