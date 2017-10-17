Grant Benefield, Chanty Sports Reporter

Jacksonville State volleyball has been dominant at home this season, starting out 8-0 in Pete Mathews Coliseum in 2017.

But keeping that perfect home record alive would be a difficult task when the Gamecocks took on the OVC-leading Austin Peay Governors on Sunday.

The Governors (19-4, 7-1) showed just why they’re the #1 team in the OVC, defeating JSU (18-9, 4-4) in just three sets by scores of 25-19, 27-25, and 25-16.

Brooke Moore, Christina White, and Ashley Slay were unstoppable for the Govs, recording 12, 11, and 10 kills respectively. Moore also collected 11 digs and blocks.

Kristin Stucker set the table for the trio of Govs, recording 44 assists.

Austin Peay collected 6 service aces, compared to just 1 for JSU.

For the Gamecocks, Charis Ludtke led the way with 13 kills and 4 blocks. Outside of Ludtke, however, the Gamecocks struggled to score on Sunday.

Jennifer Hart served up 28 assists. Hannah Kirk and Madison Cooler both reached double-digits in digs, recording 15 and 10 respectively.

Next weekend, the Gamecocks will go a road trip to Illinois for a pair of OVC matches against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois on Friday and Saturday, with both matches starting at 6 p.m. CT.

