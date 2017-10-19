Daniel Mayes, Chanty Sports Reporter

The Jacksonville State soccer team used two goals in the final 20 minutes to defeat

Morehead State 2-1 on Sunday and kept the Gamecocks’ Ohio Valley Conference

tournament hopes alive.

In the final regular season match at JSU Soccer Field, goals by Emma Meadows and

Kayla Thompson late in the match erased a Morehead State 1-0 lead that held for much

of the afternoon.

The Eagles took their initial lead 23:35 into the match, when Morgan Tresser’s header

from Cara Maher’s assist found the back of the net.

JSU was unable to convert on any of their eight shot chances in the first half, and the 1-0

advantage for the Eagles held at the break.

Out of halftime, The JSU squad played with the urgency of one whose season was on

the line. Jacksonville State outshot Morehead 10-1 in the final 45, finally converting their

shot advantage into points on the scoreboard.

Meadows found goal first for JSU at the 70:10 mark. Rachel Blanding picked up the

assist on the tying tally.

Blanding would assist again on the match-winning goal just 11 minutes of game time

later, finding Kayla Thompson who fired home the deciding score at 81:38.

The two assists were a career high for Blanding, a sophomore native of Snellville,

Georgia.

The Gamecocks will look to keep their OVC tournament hopes alive as they close out

the regular season at Southeast Missouri State 2 p.m. Sunday, October 22.

